With training programs that range from two to 20 months, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville is graduating students into high-demand fields.
TCAT says students can have a “career in a year,” with 92% of its graduates employed in their field of study.
Graduates average earning $14 to $15 an hour and after a year many are at $22. “We have seen students that come out making $30 an hour,” said President Kelli Chaney.
“A well-trained employee can probably work as many hours as they choose in any sector of the trades right now,” she said. “There is such a high demand.”
So that may mean 50 to 60 hours a week with overtime at one and a half times their hourly pay.
“The trades are highly skilled individuals who make a lot of money,” Chaney said.
Meeting Blount demand
The new Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center scheduled to begin construction this spring includes more than 19,000 square feet of space for TCAT to bring its programs to the Pellissippi State Community College campus in Friendsville.
TCAT, like Pellissippi and Roane State Community College already has been working with local high schools to offer students dual enrollment opportunities.
With a state grant, TCAT also is bringing a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) training program to Alcoa High School starting in the 2020-21 school year.
TCAT programs expected to be in place for the fall 2021 opening include welding, industrial electrical maintenance, machine tool technology and pipe fitting.
The space is designed to be flexible, however. “We can adapt to employer needs over time,” Chaney.
Currently TCAT has 120 students on its waitlist for welding, although it offers both a day and night 12-month program in Knoxville and a 14-month night program in Oak Ridge.
Meanwhile Chaney said employers need welders across sectors, not just in construction but advanced manufacturing, HVAC and even health care for maintenance.
Industrial maintenance/mechatronics, a 16-month program at TCAT, is another high-demand field with employers in Blount County including DENSO, Arconic and Newell Rubbermaid.
Those students learn how to work on mechanical drive systems, hydraulics, pneumatics and programmable logic controllers used in today’s manufacturing.
Pipefitters and plumbers also are in high demand in the area, and TCAT offers a 12-month program in that field.
“The beautiful thing is you can come into TCAT not knowing anything about the program, and we will train you from ground zero all the way to what you need to know,” said Vice President Patrick Wade said. “There are student who come into our manufacturing programs that don’t know what an Allen wrench is, don’t know what a Phillips screwdriver is. They never held one. But our instructors do a really good job taking students wherever they are and getting them wherever they need to be.”
Zero debt
Most TCAT Knoxville students receive some type of financial aid through programs including Tennessee Promise and Reconnect, as well as support from the American Job Center and vocational rehabilitation.
For over half of the students, everything is covered.
“Zero student debt is a high priority,” Chaney said.
More adult ed
Recently TCAT received an adult education pilot grant for a new career pathway program for those who don’t yet have a high school diploma or equivalent.
“That is a new concept to the region, but it is something we are very proud to launch here at this institution,” Chaney said.
“The coolest thing ever is taking that student with no diploma, no job and graduating them with a high school diploma, an industry credential and a job waiting at the end,” she said.
Students earn their diploma and industry certification at the same time, and the first cohort just completed training in December.
Those students earned the OSHA 10 workplace safety and basic life support certifications along with their diplomas and certified nursing assistant credentials.
Of the eight students who took the program, half had job offers on the last day of class. Two took the CNA exam later and had job offers contingent on passing, one wants to continue on to become a licensed practical nurse and one decided not to continue in a healthcare career.
“We’re going to replicate that in many programs,” Chaney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.