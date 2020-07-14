LICENSE TAGS/VEHICLE REGISTRATIONS
A new resident of Tennessee must obtain a license plate for each motor vehicle within 30 days. To purchase a license tag, a Tennessee title must be obtained. Both may be purchased at the County Clerk’s office in the Blount County Courthouse, 345 Court St., Maryville (865-273-5800), or in the Clerk’s office located in Foothills Mall (865-273-5800). Renewal of auto tags is available at the County Clerk’s office in the Courthouse, Foothills Mall location, the drive-thru location at the entrance to the Blount County Public Library parking lot, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville or online at www.secure.tncountyclerk.com/platerenewals/platerenewals.php
DRIVER’S LICENSES
Incoming residents of Tennessee must obtain a driver’s license within 30 days after residency is established. Incoming residents will need to bring two forms of identification, proof of U.S. citizenship or proof of permanent and lawful residency and two proofs of Tennessee residency or proof of authorized stay. All new or returning residents must take the eye test. Application and test are given in Blount County, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 318 Home Ave., Maryville. The center’s phone number is 865-981-2359.
ROAD RULES
Motorcycles: All motorcyclists must wear an approved helmet. Footrests for drivers and passengers are required, and all motorcycles must have a rearview mirror mounted to the left handlebar in addition to a windshield.
Seatbelts: Wearing a seatbelt in Tennessee is mandatory for all drivers and passengers. Those who violate this law may receive a ticket.
Child restraints: Children from infancy to 1 year of age and children weighing less than 20 pounds must be fastened in a rear-facing child restraint in the back seat. Children from 1 to 3 years of age and weighing more than 20 pounds must be in the back seat in a child restraint sear that does not face the rear. Children who are between ages 4 and 8, or children shorter than 4 feet 9 inches, must be buckled into a booster seat in the back seat. Children 12 and younger may not ride in open truck beds on highways and children 6 and younger cannot ride in open truck beds on any street.
Turns: Drivers may turn right at a red light unless otherwise posted. Left turns may be made at red lights only when the driver is turning from a one-way street onto another one-way street.
Littering: There is a $50 fine for littering in the state of Tennessee, and larger amounts of litter will incur larger fines. In addition to fines, perpetrators may be sentenced to work up to 40 hours of public service removing litter.
Accidents: Having automobile insurance is mandatory in Tennessee. If a motorist has an accident or is pulled over by law enforcement, they must be able to show proof of insurance.
Pedestrians: In the state of Tennessee pedestrians have the right of way at crosswalks, intersections without traffic lights and occasions where traffic lights are not working. Pedestrians with canes and led by guide dogs always have the right of way, and motorists must yield to them.
Move Over Law: The state of Tennessee has a “Move Over Law” which requires motorists to change lanes for emergency vehicles whose sirens and lights are on.
Cellphones and texting: "Hands Free Tennessee" Motorists who hold a cellphone or mobile device with any part of their body while driving can be subjected to a fine between $50 and $200. Drivers are permitted to talk on a cellphone only when using an earpiece, headphone device, device worn on a wrist or bluetooth technology. Voice-based communication may be used to send a text message.
TEEN DRIVERS
Teenagers with a learner's permit under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older when driving. Drivers with learner's permits may not drive between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Teens with a learner's permit must retain the permit for at least six months before going to apply for a license. A teenager must be 16 before they are legally able to apply for an intermediate license. Teenagers with an intermediate license are prohibited from driving between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent, guardian or a driver 21 or older. Otherwise, teenagers are allowed to drive during those hours if they are going to or from a school sponsored activity, or going to or from work, provided they have written permission from their parents that states they may drive to those activities.
DUI
The BAC (blood alcohol content) level at which point it is illegal to drive in Tennessee is 0.08 percent. If pulled over in Tennessee, a driver gives "implied consent" to take a test to determine BAC level. If a driver refuses to take a test, then their driver’s license is automatically suspended for one year.
