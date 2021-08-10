RISING STARS The Lions will go as far as Nakelin McAfee goes, but his running mate in the backfield, Tanner Norris, could have a big season as well. It would not be a surprise to see The King's Academy utilize both in the backfield sometimes.

PRESSURE IS ON Senior running back Nakelin McAfee was a Division II-A Mr. Football semifinalist a year ago after amassing 1,433 yards and 17 touchdowns on 150 touches, but he may have to be even better if The King's Academy hopes to get over the quarterfinal hump that has ended its season the past two years.

KEY LOSSES No void is more glaring than the one left by two-time Division II-A All-State selection Ja'Chim Williams. A two-way star, Williams hauled in 50 receptions for 917 yards and 12 touchdowns and notched 51 tackles (six for loss), two sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

CIRCLE THIS ONE The King's Academy has never beaten Friendship Christian, but if it wants to win the Division II-A East Region and give itself the easiest path to playing for a state championship in Chattanooga, it needs to make history on September 17 in Lebanon.

BY THE NUMBERS 0: The King's Academy has yet to beat Friendship Christian. The Lions are 0-8 against their Division II-A East Region rival with last season's 27-21 loss marking their smallest margin of defeat. 8: The Lions won a program record-tying eight games last season, matched only by the 2017 team in former coach Matt Lowe's final season. 2: The King's Academy reached its second consecutive Division II-A quarterfinal last season for the first time in program history. The Lions have more than enough talent to extend that streak.

THE LIONS PRINCIPAL: Jeremy Sandefur ATHLETIC DIRECTOR: Sean Jones HEAD COACH: Jonathan Sellers (4th season) 17-10; Playoffs 1-2 ASSISTANT COACHES: Jonathan Atchley, Isaiah Gilmore, David Jeffers, Aaron Kirby, Phillip Troutman, David Whaley THE KING'S ACADEMY COLORS: Purple, White & Gold CLASS: Division II, Class A, East Region HOME: Huskey Field PLAYOFF RECORD: 2-5 in six appearances LAST SEASON: The King's Academy has taken a step forward in each full season under Jonathan Sellers. A year ago, that step was hosting a Division II-A quarterfinal for the first time in program history, even if it was unable to take advantage of playing on Huskey Field. The Lions also went 2-0 against Sevier County rivals, beating Seymour and Gatlinburg-Pittman in the opening weeks of the season.

ROSTER No. .. Name .. Position .. Grade 1 .. Nakelin McAfee .. RB/DB .. Sr. 2 .. Alijah Davidson .. RB/LB .. Fr. 3 .. Marshaun Bowers .. WR/DB .. Soph. 5 .. Elijah Williams-Smith .. WR/LB .. Soph. 6 .. Riley Webber .. TE/LB .. Jr. 9 .. Peyton Brooks .. WR/DB .. Soph. 12 .. Avery Jordan .. QB/DB .. Fr. 13 .. João Pedro Nascimento .. WR/LB .. Sr. 21 .. Zeke Connatser .. WR/DB .. Jr. 22 .. Brady Swaggerty .. WR/DB .. Fr. 23 .. Parker Ferree .. WR/DB .. Fr. 30 .. Triston Brown .. WR/DB .. Fr. 32 .. Josh Campanali .. K .. Soph. 34 .. Alex Critselous .. TE/LB .. Jr. 51 .. Nick Donato .. OL/DL .. Jr. 52 .. Abdul-Malik Sholanke .. OL/DL .. Sr. 54 .. Matthew Shorey .. OL/LB .. Fr. 55 .. Connor Wallis .. OL/DL .. Jr. 56 .. Josiah Roberts .. OL/LB .. Soph. 70 .. Luke Jones .. OL/DL .. Soph. 72 .. Josh Wade .. OL/DL .. Jr. 73 .. Garrett Cogdill .. OL/DL .. Soph.

2020 RESULTS The King's Academy 28, Seymour 21 The King's Academy 39, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13 The King's Academy 46, Grace Christian - Franklin 3 The King's Academy 54, Mt. Juliet Christian 7 The King's Academy 56, Webb - Bell Buckle 6 Friendship Christian 27, The King's Academy 21 The King's Academy 54, Middle Tennessee Christian 35 The King's Academy 42, Oneida 19 DCA 49, The King's Academy 17 The King's Academy 28, Grace Baptist - Chattanooga 0 PLAYOFFS Nashville Christian 35, The King's Academy 14