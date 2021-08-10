The King’s Academy has taken a step forward in each full season under Jonathan Sellers. A year after the Lions started 0-5, forcing a midseason coaching change that put Sellers in charge, King’s went 6-5 and reached the Division II-A quarterfinals. Last season, TKA went 8-3 and hosted a quarterfinal game for the first time in program history.
The next progression is an obvious one: finding a way to advance past the quarterfinals and inch closer to playing for a state championship.
“I always want to progress and get better year to year,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “That’s for sure at the top of our agenda. We lose some guys off last year’s team who are supremely talented, but at the same time, things happen every year, and you’re not going to ever lower your expectations. Our expectation is to work hard, play with a great attitude and great effort and make sure that we’re doing all the things that we need to be where we’ve been over the last two years and then take the next step.”
The Lions will not shy away from the fact that they are less talented than they were a year ago. Two-time TSWA All-State wide receiver and linebacker Ja’Chim Williams, All-State safety Garrett Weekly, offensive lineman J’Marion Gooch and quarterback Zac Acuff have all departed, but The King’s Academy believes it still has more than enough to achieve its goals.
Senior running back and fifth-year starter Nakelin McAfee will be at the center of their success with an offense that has been balanced in past years playing to its strength and becoming more run-dominant.
McAfee’s centralized role stems from the graduation of Acuff, last year’s starting quarterback, and his heir apparent Garrett Weekly transferring to Friendship Christian over the summer, as well as his obvious talent.
McAfee, who boasts offers from Power 5 schools Ole Miss, Arizona State, Duke and Kansas as well as six other FBS offers, was named a Division II-A Mr. Football semifinalist last season after rushing for 1,008 yards and 16 touchdowns on 122 carries. He also hauled in 28 catches for 415 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown.
McAfee added 10 pounds in the offseason to help shoulder the brunt of a larger workload, and he should have no problem finding lanes to run through behind junior left tackle Josh Wade, junior left guard Alex Critselous, sophomore center Garrett Cogdill, junior right guard Connor Wallis and the alternating right tackle combination of Abdul-Malik Sholanke and Nick Donato.
“It’s easier (to lean on the run) when you have a guy like Nakelin McAfee and even somebody like Tanner Norris behind him,” Sellers said. “It’s one of those things where the last couple of years we’ve been balanced — our goal is always to be balanced and keep the defense on their toes — but obviously it’s much easier when you have a fifth-year starter who has played a lot of football. He makes us look right a lot of the times when he’s back there.”
Williams and Weekly used to be the reliable fallback options on defense, but even with the former graduated and the latter now playing at Friendship Christian, the Lions believe their defense will be the basis for accomplishing all their goals.
“I think we’re just more solid everywhere else,” junior linebacker Riley Webber said. “Losing guys like Ja’Chim and Garrett sucks, but we have to get over it. We have a strong defensive line, our linebackers are really good and our secondary is unbelievable.”
If there is a lynchpin of this defense, it is cornerback Marshaun Bowers.
The sophomore has proven capable of shutting down an opposing team’s best receiver and taking away half the field in his first two years as a starter. A year ago, he logged 41 tackles, four interceptions, nine pass break-ups and had two defensive touchdowns.
“It’s been so special to watch him the past two years,” Sellers said. “Do I personally think he’s going to overachieve and do it again? Yeah, I do because he’s never shown a reason to think different, but even if he is half as good as what he’s been the past two years, you would still call that a great season.
“He’s a big anchor on our defense and he allows us to do so much of what we want to do in the box because he takes away one side of the box. You can bring anybody in, and we feel confident putting Marshaun one-on-one with him.”
The King’s Academy’s defense will be put to the test right out the gate when it takes on CAK and Meigs County the first two weeks of the season. The two opponents were added to the non-region schedule to better prepare the Lions for pivotal games against Friendship Christian and Middle Tennessee Christian, as well as the playoffs.
CAK averaged 37.8 points per game a year ago en route to an 11-1 season that concluded with a loss to Goodpasture in the Division II-AA quarterfinals. Meigs County finished as Class 2A runner-up, scoring 33.6 points per game.
“You won’t get closer to playoff football than we will playing those two teams the first two weeks,” Sellers said. “I’ve always said that if you’re going to win in November and December, you better be able to run the football and stop the run. We’ll be able to see how we fair against those two teams. I think this is a group that can go answer those challenges.”
Webber believes this team is the best TKA has had, one capable of getting over the obstacles that have prevented it from making history in the past. The Lions are convinced their most coveted goal will not elude their grasp this season.
“This season is about a state championship,” McAfee said. “Just seeing how much we’ve come together since the start of the offseason with a young team and how much everybody will grow by the middle of the season and the end of the season, that should be our goal.”
—Troy Provost-Heron, sports editor
