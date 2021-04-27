Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department first responders have their radios on 24/7.
The 35 volunteers have day jobs, families, hobbies — but as soon as their radios sound, they drop what they’re doing and respond to whatever emergency has been called in.
“You never know when that tone is going to go off,” TAVFD Chief Don Stallions said. “You never know when you’re going to have to push away from the dinner table or leave your kid’s basketball game.”
The fire department answers emergency calls in Townsend, but their duties aren’t limited to that area. Stallions said TAVFD assists with other calls throughout Blount County.
They respond to medical crises and fires, but many of their calls regard water rescues — people struggling to swim or caught on tubes and kayaks in the Little River when the water rises.
“Part of the problem is that it really doesn’t matter what it’s doing in the town. It matters what it’s doing in the mountains,” Stallions said. “If there is a storm that comes through the mountains and maybe we’re not getting any rain in town, we still see a rapid rise in the river, which would make it very dangerous.”
Stallions said TAVFD’s Swiftwater Rescue Team, which travels to North Carolina for additional training, is one of the best in the state.
Though volunteers, each firefighter is trained according to state standards. Stallions said they go through an initial 16 hours of training on how to handle structure fires. If the volunteers decide they want to join the department after that training, they take a 64-hour “rookie class” and a 22-hour live-burn class.
The training comes in handy when considering the unique challenges faced by a small-town fire department in the mountains, he said.
Navigating narrow roads, making sure enough water is available to put out fires and monitoring mountainous terrain all contribute to TAVFD’s duties.
“One mistake and it could be catastrophic," Stallions said.
TAVFD first responders also experience another challenge. With Townsend being a small community, there’s a greater chance that the firefighters are going to know the person on the other end of the emergency call.
“It can be hard if you respond to a motor vehicle accident, and you realize it’s somebody that you might have eaten lunch with yesterday,” Stallions said.
One call Stallions said he’ll never forget was a tractor accident that resulted in the death of Steve Webb, a fellow volunteer firefighter and TAVFD captain.
Webb helped train junior firefighters and was well acquainted with most of the people who responded to the scene, Stallions said.
“We had to get over there and take care of the scene, take care of his wife, his mom. It was a tough scene,” he said. “While that’s going on, the tones go out: structure fire.”
TAVFD was being called to another scene as volunteers stood among one of their fallen. “I don’t know if we can respond,” Stallions said he thought when he heard the alert.
Stallions began discussing with his captain: He was going to let the firefighters who were closest with Webb stay on the scene, and the others would respond to the fire.
But before he could communicate his plan, the firefighters on the scene just yards away from Stallions spoke up.
“As I’m discussing this with my captain of what we’re going to do, I heard on the radio, ‘Engine 1 responding,’” Stallions said. “And I thought, ‘Steve taught them well.’”
Stallions said he’ll never forget that day, but that it’s not an outlier — the volunteer firefighters always are ready to help.
“We are a reflection of this community,” he said.
