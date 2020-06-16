Townsend offers visitors more than just gorgeous views of the Smoky Mountains.
It comes with a rich history — one that’s palpable on its Townsend Bicycle Trail.
Bicyclists interested in connecting to a different era can stop at the Smoky Mountain Visitors Center and pick up a free brochure called “Shadows of the Past,” which serves as a guide to learning about the history of sites along the trail.
“It has a lot of interesting facts,” Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir said. “As they’re biking along, they can follow along with that and see the different things you’ll find along the trail.”
The paved trail runs about 5 miles parallel to U.S. Highway 321, with a portion running along the Little River. It’s pet friendly with short, easy hills as well as access to restaurants, shops and motels.
Bicycling offers an ideal way for visitors to explore Townsend while getting a little history lesson.
Townsend was settled in the 19th century and populated primarily by loggers following the Civil War. In the early 20th century, Wilson B. Townsend built a lumber mill and brought a railroad into the area. By 1910, the Townsend operation was producing 120,000 board feet of lumber per day.
The trail highlights relics from that time as well as when Native Americans occupied the land. Sites — dating as far back as 9,000 years — include Native American dwelling grounds, grocery stores, cabins, a cemetery and a church.
Also accessible via the trail are the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center and the Little River Railroad/Lumber Museum, which offers free admission.
“You can enjoy it at your own pace and make some stops along the way,” Muir said. “It makes for a good afternoon to ride it for a couple hours and make some stops.”
A new feature of the trail is the newly covered bridge stretching over Little River.
The bridge — which has been around for about a century — was renovated last year to include a rustic tin roof. The county voted to allow $175,000 in spending to repair the bridge in 2018, and the community raised some $100,000 through fundraising to finish the project.
It has been dubbed the “Townsend/Sunshine” Bridge.
“That’s a great story in itself,” Muir said. “It was about to be demolished and people came in and saved it and shored it up.”
Muir said surrounding neighborhoods also offer nice areas for biking.
Additionally, Cades Cove’s popular 11-mile paved loop closes May through September to automobiles and allows only bicycle and foot traffic until 10 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday in the summers. Bike rentals are available right outside the loop entrance.
Townsend retailer the Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center rents bikes in town. Shop owner Tommy Presnell said there has been increased traffic on the Townsend Bicycle Trail in recent years.
“It’s the ‘Peaceful side of the Smokies,’ and it’s definitely a beautiful ride along the bike path,” Presnell said. “Bicycles are a great way to explore Townsend. It’s really something you can’t get anywhere else.”
