Hometown businesses play a key role in any local economy, and Townsend is no different.
From wedding chapels to photography schools and more, numerous small businesses call Townsend home. And just like other small businesses across the country, they have had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some have changed their business styles and found new niches, while others have tried to stay the same while implementing social distancing and mask-wearing measures, all working to keep themselves and Townsend’s economy afloat amid the new stressors.
safe, memorable weddings
Upon considering whether to attempt a full-fledged wedding ceremony or not amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some people have opted for the latter. And those locally have turned to Townsend’s Heartland Little River Wedding Chapel.
The chapel, located at 7765 River Road, offers wedding packages for those preferring a less-planed, even impromptu ceremony.
For $225 on a weekday and $299 for Saturdays, customers can commission an ordained minister and a candlelight ceremony from the chapel. An enhanced package, $350 on weekdays and $399 on Saturdays, also includes pictures.
Many couples have chosen to get married at Heartland Little River Wedding Chapel during COVID, as doing so keeps their families and friends safe from the risks of mass gathering, owner Janice Fillmore said.
“It’s basically a commitment between the two people,” Fillmore said.
The chapel hasn’t seen many large weddings since the pandemic began, and a lot of couples have chosen to have the ceremony performed outside, which allows for better social distancing, rather than inside, Fillmore said.
Masks are required for indoor ceremonies, and the chapel and related cabin are sanitized by staff between clients. An alcohol base is used to adequately sanitize it all.
Profits have still been hurt, though, due to an overall lack of weddings because of COVID. But The Abbey, a craft beer joint and eatery also located on the property and owned by Fillmore, has helped in that area, as it has hosted events with social distancing.
And customers of the wedding chapel have been pleased with its offerings amid the pandemic, Fillmore said.
“They’ve all been happy with their marriage plans,” Fillmore said, adding the chapel “might actually see more weddings” in the non-pandemic future due to the COVID-caused backlog.
photography school
For Tyson Smith, co-owner of Smoky Mountain School of Photography, a main draw of the school’s photography workshops is their small-group, individual-oriented focus. It’s what makes the business different than others.
“We do personalized workshops,” Smith said. “So we do it for just one to four people, a family. Not strangers, but a family or friends who want to photograph together. And then we personalize the day or however many days you want to do it to what you want to do.”
And the business has stuck even more to that theme during the COVID era.
It has canceled all one-day workshops, which typically see strangers mix together in one group, and also switched to a multi-vehicle approach; instead of riding together to a workshop location in one car, those involved now take multiple cars.
“A lot of people who do photography workshops would be bordering on high-risk groups,” Smith said. “It’s a lot of retired people, and honestly, most of (the owners) are retired. It’s sort of a retirement job.
“So we have done less people and then we’ve adapted. It’s nice because it is outdoors. You can wear a mask or it’s easy to stay 6 feet apart, except when you’re explaining something, when you’re out in the woods.”
The school, which doesn’t have a physical headquarters, naturally has seen a lot less customers recently because of the pandemic. But once the vaccine is more fully distributed and a sense of normalcy returns, Smoky Mountain School of Photography will adapt again with it, Smith said.
“I think it will go back to business as usual once everybody feels comfortable,” Smith said. “I’m 71 (years-old), so I’ve had my two shots now. Once it filters down and everybody feels safe, its much easier to show people around and to talk about the photography to help people learn if you’re in the same car, because you spend a lot of time getting from one place to another.”
