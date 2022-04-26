Townsend has long been an outdoor paradise, but the community has done more to make it even better for rustic and running enthusiasts.
Last spring, the Blount Partnership, a nonprofit that involves the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Foundation, Economic Development Board and the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority joined up with the locally owned race company East Coast Adventures, to host the inaugural Bigfoot Festival, which was headlined by the Great Smoky Mountains Bigfoot 5k and Fun Run.
So enthusiastic was the turnout that the number of runners that signed up to participate had to be limited at 750. Now the area is even more prepared for the second running, which will kickoff May 7, as well as others like it.
“I think one of the key things that we’ve done is our expansion of the Townsend Visitor’s Center,” Blount Partnership Communication Director Jeff Muir said. “Over the last few years, we’ve been able to acquire some of the surrounding property. The last couple of years we’ve been able to make the property a lot bigger. We’ve also added some infrastructure, as well as some smaller roads on the side of the facility … With these things coming on, I think it’s been a great addition and has made it more feasible in bringing on these types of festivals, which is becoming a yearly thing …
“That’s what we’re looking for, those annual events that keep bringing people back and keep growing on their own.”
According to Muir, more than 1,000 runners have signed up for this year’s 5k as it again will coincide with the Bigfoot Festival, another event that Muir is expecting to have a large turnout after drawing more than 10,000 visitors last year.
“Last year, we had heard about this type of festival being done in North Carolina and they said that they brought in 30,000 for the day,” Muir said. “That made us a little nervous because we weren’t quite ready to handle 30,000 visitors in one day, but we did a little over 10,000 which was perfectly manageable for the size of the place that Townsend is and it was spread out throughout town … This year, the excitement has definitely grown this year. They’ve got a lot of different things happening. The word has gotten out that this festival has grown.”
The sign-up fee for the 5k and the one mile fun run are $75 each and includes parking for the ensuing festival. The registration period ends April 24.
The 5k and fun run will begin at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend at 9 a.m. and cover 3.13 miles from the starting point to the visitor’s center and participants won’t leave empty-handed. Each runner will get a wooden medal and Bigfoot themed T-shirt, socks, key lanyard in “Bigfoot bag” that will have “even more Bigfoot swag” in it, according to the event’s website at runsignup.com. It all leads up to the Bigfoot festival at noon, where food vendors, live music, Bigfoot-themed competitions, chainsaw carving, square dancing and more will be on hand.
Those bags of rewards handed out to those who will dedicate that morning to running are made possible by race directors David Compton and Michael Taylor with East Coast Adventures as well as their partners Kathy Smith and Tony Owens of Magic Number Events, both East Tennessee-based nonprofit running companies.
“We charge a little bit more and our race is probably more than most 5ks, but you don’t get near the swag like this,” Compton said. “You get a Bigfoot T-shirt, you get a medal, you get sunglasses, you get Bigfoot socks … We’re all runners, so that’s how we got into this. It was mostly just our passion for running. We’ve actually got quite a few people traveling from other states for this race. It’s pretty exciting to see people get worked up for it.”
The idea for the 5k was born in December 2020-just five months before the first race last May- when Compton went to pick up t-shirts from GoTeez Clothing Company in nearby Alcoa and owner Brian Johnston approached him with an idea.
“Magic Number Events and East Coast Adventures, we use GoTeez for a lot of our race swag,” Compton said. “So I was actually walking in to pick up my stuff for one of our other races and Brian’s like, ‘I need to talk to you.’ So we went back to his office and he told me he had an idea for a race in May and that they were going to put on this festival and wanted to add a 5k. I’m like, ‘yeah, I think I can help you with that …
“It was kind of like we knew what we were doing and we jumped all in. I’m glad we had enough of us and the resources to do it.”
Like last year, the 5k will mark the beginning of several running events in the Townsend area during the summer and into the fall, including the Great Smoky Mountains Half-Marathon and 5k on Sept. 9-10, the Townsend 15k on Sept. 11 and the Cades Cove Loop Run on Nov. 13.
The Great Smoky Mountains Half-Marathon in September is actually a part of a number of half-marathons that occur in and around national parks in the United States. Townsend is set to host it for the seventh time.
“In the fall they host several half-marathons at national parks around the country,” Muir said.
“We got latched on to that back in 2015. We had about 500 runners that first year and now it’s grown to well over 2,500 that come in for that weekend in September. Running events in this area are definitely economic generators for us. They bring in tourists and people that spend the night at the hotels and spend their money at the restaurants and things like that.
“I think just to spend the day running in Townsend and running in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been a great boon for this area.”
