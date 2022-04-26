With its picturesque placement on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it’s not surprising that Townsend is riddled with trails and pathways that offer mountain views and calming shorelines along running, cool water creeks.
The good news is, they’re easy to access and enjoy for visitors and locals.
While the Smokies feature several trails that venture to waterfalls and high mountain tops, ranging from moderate to strenuous, there are trails throughout “The Peaceful Side” of the Smokies that can help make good use of a day or just an afternoon in the area.
Townsend River Walk Trail
Among the most popular greenway trail destinations for everyone, from the outdoor adventure seeker to families or anyone looking for a peaceful walk through nature is the Townsend River Walk.
This well-ventured path Townsend River Walk, which forms alongside Little River and is open from dawn until dusk seven days a week.
The trail is three quarters of a mile long and has been maintained by the Tuckaleechee Garden Club since 2004. It features pathways for both hikers and bicyclists to use, as well as areas to swim on warm, East Tennessee summer days. It’s also handicap accessible and open to pets, should you decide to bring a fur friend along.
Given its location in between Lamar Alexander Parkway (U.S. Highway 321) and the Little River, it’s easily accessible, as well. Free public parking is located at the Tuckaleechee Camp Ground United Methodist Church, next to the Townsend Historical Trail trailhead along the highway. Once you go through the walking trail tunnel, the River Walk Trail begins on the right.
There’s plenty of places-and reasons-to stop every now and then while walking along the trail. The Garden Club has marked 35 signed trees, including existing trees and trees planted by the club. The signs give information about each tree and include a QR code that allows you to scan it with your phone to read more.
Townsend Historical Trail
The Townsend Historical Trail is also open to bike and foot traffic.
The paved trail spans 10 miles round trip with five miles on the southside and five miles on the northside of Lamar Alexander Parkway, one presenting majestic views of the mountains from the valley and the other following alongside the river.
Several Townsend eating staples and shops that offer ice cream, hamburgers and gifts, are also along parts of the pathway and easy to stop in to eat while you take a break. The sights also along the way are a covered bridge and the Little River Railroad and Lumber Company Museum, as well as river access to cool down after walking or biking the first five miles.
Given its distance, there are plenty of parking options, including at the Townsend Visitors Center. If you’re interested in biking the trail, which is also open year round, bicycles can be rented nearby at the Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center at 7138 E Lamar Alexander Parkway.
