In Townsend, going out for dinner could mean eating beside the rush of a river, in the pews of a former chapel or on a hilltop overlooking the city. The population is less than 400, but Townsend offers a wide variety of locally owned restaurants, tap rooms, sweet shops and cafés.
Apple Valley
On any given day, visitors may find co-owner Janice Fillmore in a sun hat and gloves tending to the Dancing Bear garden.
“When it’s 100 degrees out and she’s out there picking and pruning and weeding, we can hear the Japanese beetles flying, and she’s out there rippin’ all those off,” Box said.
The smell of grease-sizzled patties greets guests at the door of Apple Valley Café. When in season, the burgers feature garden-grown toppings from across the field.
Apple Valley fried apple pie historically has been a big seller for the brand.
“We took it a little further two years ago when we started putting it in a milkshake,” Box said. It’s fried apple pie spun into cinnamon ice cream, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel.
The Dancing Bean is the most recent addition to the family of businesses. An assortment of games sits atop the fireplace on the inside of the little cabin.
Planters hang around the patio where people can sip coffee roasted in house, and dogs will devour a treat topped with whipped cream.
Box was proud to explain their recently purchased coffee roaster that eliminates the harmful air emissions regular roasters release into the air. In addition, the “bearistas” also bear-tend. Guests 21 and older can choose from an assortment of liquors to create a coffee cocktail.
Fun flavors
Workers also serve breakfast sandwiches and desserts made by Townsend residents. Hepperly recently added a stage inside and hopes by summer to book live music.
“It’s a place that people want to come to grab a quick bite to eat, but they usually end up stayin’ for an hour,” Leonard said.
As guests walk into
“I love working here. It was my first job coming out of high school, and I’ve just been here ever since,” server Makaila Manning said. The staff members are all friends and extend that familiarity to anyone who comes to dine.
The
Trinaty Reza, a desk clerk at the lodge and former server in the restaurant, said the environment is family friendly and the staff always welcoming. The interior design is like a cozy cabin with photos of the surrounding mountains and creatures that dwell there.
Last summer, Dan and Jillian Estes reopened The Carriage House, now
The Esteses prepare all the food on their own. Dan brought his own recipes into the family-owned restaurant, including one of the most popular dishes — Mimaw’s secret recipe for chicken breast.
On tap
The
Owner Steve Roper wanted to start a business with good, family-friendly energy. It’s a good place for tourists to come after they’ve hiked or tubed down the Little River, he said.
The
“A taproom differs from the restaurant I had,” Janice explained, “in that in a restaurant, you go in and sit down and you spend time with your family and friends. In a taproom, you go in, you sit down and, typically, you make new family and friends.”
Fridays are a big hit when Steve fixes ribs with his own barbecue sauce and rub. Janice said they’re usually sold out in an hour. She hopes they can hire and train more staff to open the Abbey more hours throughout the week.
Sweets
The Fillmores also own
They package the products and sell them at the Abbey and wholesale to places in Gatlinburg. The ice cream shop is also a new addition to the Chocolate B’ar.
The other sweet shop is on the edge of the city, on the left before the next destination on U.S. Highway 321, Pigeon Forge.
