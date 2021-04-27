It’s no secret Townsend has plenty to offer the road-racing community with its picturesque views of the Great Smoky Mountains.
On May 22, runners will have an even greater reason to inspect the scenery — this time for Sasquatch sightings in the first annual Great Smoky Mountains Bigfoot 5K and Fun Run. The races will kick off the first Bigfoot Festival in Townsend.
“It’s very enticing,” one of the race directors, Mike Taylor, said of the event’s Bigfoot theme. “I think we all have that nature in us to either believe or don’t believe, but you want to no matter what. ... It will be fun. This whole festival is going to be very family friendly.”
The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center followed by a 1-mile fun run at 10 a.m. The festival will start afterward at noon and feature live music, vendors, food trucks, Bigfoot competitions, oral history, chainsaw carving, tethered balloon rides, knife making and square dancing. The race fee is $50 and includes a wooden medal, T-shirt, gaiter, socks, bracelet and backpack — all Bigfoot themed.
David Compton, another race director, said Townsend is the ideal spot for such an event. Taylor and Compton both work for the race company East Coast Adventures.
“Townsend is just beautiful with the woods and the river, and they have the perfect area for a 5K with the Greenway,” Compton said. “The whole community there is great, and they’re so accepting of doing events and stuff like this.”
Taylor and Compton are partnering with Magic Number Events and GoTeez Clothing Co. to hold the race in conjunction with the festival.
Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir said the event is a good opportunity for runners to enjoy the scenery in a unique way.
Blount Partnership is a nonprofit that involves the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Foundation, Economic Development Board and the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority.
“This is a big running community,” Muir said. “I think people would just like to get out and run. To get up on a Saturday morning, get your run in for the day and enjoy the Smokies — it’s always a positive thing to do. ... It’s turning into a really special event. Get this first one underway, and I think it has the chance to get some legs and grow in popularity.”
Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell said the races are also an excellent option for visitors who enjoy being active while on vacation.
“We’re just excited about this new Bigfoot Festival,” Mitchell said. “It’s really going to bring a lot of people into our community, maybe some who have never been here before, so it will be a great opportunity for them to learn about Blount County and maybe come back year after year.”
Compton said he and the other Bigfoot 5K race directors are grateful for Blount Partnership’s support.
“Everybody wants to kind of get involved with Bigfoot, and it’s going to be a really cool event, especially in Townsend in the mountains,” Compton said. “The hope is that we’re going to do this every year going forward, so it will be something that will be bigger and bigger every year.”
Other upcoming races this year in Townsend are the Great Smoky Mountains half-marathon and 5K (Sept. 10-11) and the Dancing Bear Bike Bash (Sept. 18).
Both the Great Smoky Mountains half-marathon and 5K will finish in front of the Talley Ho Inn in Townsend. The half-marathon course follows an old road into the Smokies with an ascent of more than 700 feet and a maximum elevation of 1,156 feet.
Those who compete in both races — a feat being dubbed the Black Bear Double — will earn special swag.
The Dancing Bear Bike Bash offers three rides — 28-mile, 37-mile and 59-mile options. The event will benefit the Bike Elf, which provides donated bicycles to children and young adults who earn them through active participation in programs with organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, Wesley House Community Center and the Boys & Girls Club Smoky Mountains.
Visit thebigfest.com for more information about the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.