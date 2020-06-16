Floating down the Little River in an inflatable inner tube has become a staple of Townsend’s summer culture.
The small mountain town is home to three tubing companies: River Rage, Cowboy Tubin’ and River Rat.
The companies open on Memorial Day weekend and close Labor Day weekend. During that time, groups of people travel from far and wide to grab tubes with their friends and spend the day floating down Little River.
“We have lots of loyal customers from all over,” Cowboy Tubin’ owner Sherry Myers said.
While the 2020 tubing season brought about unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, each of the companies managed to open on time by adding new rules and procedures for customer safety.
Myers said the company purchased face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for use and installed plexiglass shields at cash registers to protect employees and customers from the virus.
“I’m responsible for people before they get in the river and when they get off,” Myers said. “While they’re in the river they’re in Mother Nature’s hands, but I try to make the rest of that experience pleasant and safe.”
The owners also are sanitizing the buses that transport tubers between each trip. Seats are wiped down after each trip, and as of early June, Cowboy allows only one family or party in their vans per trip, Myers said.
Because of the nature of tubing, social distancing was not a real concern, company owners said.
“With our industry, it’s different,” River Rage owner Danielle Presnell said. “You kind of are socially distanced already.”
Presnell and her husband are in their first season as managers of River Rage. To prepare, they purchased all new life jackets and tubes.
“If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,” Presnell said about the virus. “Why not just add some fun to it?”
For Cowboy Tubin’, the season started out slow but quickly became busy.
“It is pretty much booming right now,” Myers said. “Every day is like the Fourth of July.”
Myers, who started Cowboy Tubin’ with her husband, Rick, in 2009, said employees continue adhering to the coronavirus guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“People just want to get out,” she said. “We’re still doing our social distancing and all that but we’re taking care of what their wants are.”
What they want, Myers said, is to get out and have fun — the very thing that keeps this couple in the tubing business.
“The joy I get out of the tubing business is the children,” Myers said. “And the families gathering. I love talking with little kids. More people, more fun.”
