SEPTEMBER
2-4 — Paulette Mittler: Lighted decorative wine bottles at the visitors center.
3 — Kelly & Ellis Concert: The duo create a Multi-Genre Experience by drawing from their past and present experiences and combining original songs with fresh takes on old favorites.
5-9 — Nancy and Tom Sciple: Folded fabric ornaments and decorations by Nancy Sciple and woodturning by Tom Sciple at the visitors center.
10 — Randy Thornton: Art exhibit.
10-11 — Great Smoky Mountains Half Marathon: This event is produced by Vacation Races in the National Park Half Marathon Series. The course runs immediately outside of the national park in Blount County. Most of the pre- and post-race activities will be held in Townsend.
11 — Bernard Myers: Book signing by the author of “A Kid in Cades Cove.”
13-19 — Cori Coley & Bill Saltz: Handmade jewelry, art and hiking sticks.
17-18 — Hudson Essex Terraplane Car Show: Events include cookout at the meet, Friday night bonfire, swap meet, driving tour, low country boil, and orphan car show on Saturday at the Talley Ho Inn.
18 — Dancing Bear Bike Bash: Some of the best cycling in the country.
24-25 — Townsend Fall Festival and Old Timers Day: Celebrates the traditional music, crafts, Appalachian skills and heritage of Townsend and the Great Smoky Mountains. Featured activities are bluegrass music concerts, clogging, jam sessions on the porch, demonstrations of cornmeal making, blacksmithing, apple butter, basketry, weaving, spinning and quilting. Arts and crafts booths include woodworking, pottery, jewelry, hand-sewing and painting at the visitors center.
24 — Sunset Concert Series – Pistol Creek Catch of the Day: The musical ensemble comprises guitar, fiddle, doghouse bass, tenor banjo, mandolin, maybe a ukulele and an assortment of percussion instruments, whistles and squeaky toys. Genre: Americana, rockabilly, eclectic at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.
28-30 — Lyda Plemons & Reba Rhyne: Art exhibit by Plemons and book signing by author Reba Rhyne.
30-Oct. 2 — British Car Show: Blount British Cars Ltd. has become a leader in the East Tennessee area by hosting a British car gathering on the grounds of the Talley Ho Inn. The gathering has been open to all British cars and motorcycles.
OCTOBER
1-3 — Townsend Artisan Guild: Art exhibits.
1: Tom Petty Tribute: The Petty Hearts are a nationally touring Tom Petty tribute band celebrating the life and musical legacy of Tom Petty’s amazing 40-year career in rock and roll at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.
5-7 — Betty Becker & Terri Bronchik: Exhibit of decorative gourds, ceramics and beads.
8-9 — Ken Justice: Woodcrafts exhibit.
10-12 — Bonnie Mueller & Doug Bartlett: Abstract acrylic paintings, gourds, polymer clay jewelry and needle felting by Mueller and wooden flags, mountain shelves and stone art by Bartlett.
13-14 — Kathy Janke: Enjoy pine needle basketry, alcohol inks & photography.
15-17 — Cathy Coulter: Art exhibit.
18-21 — Nancy and Tom Sciple: Folded fabric ornaments, decorations and woodturning.
22-25 — Fred Weiser: Art exhibit.
26-28 — Beverly Calloway & Reba Rhyne: Framed pebble art from Calloway and enjoy a book signing by Rhyne.
29 — Sunset Concert Series – Nicholas Edward Williams: at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.
29-1 — Larry Burton: Art exhibit.
NOVEMBER
2-5 — Deede Edele: Art and crafts exhibit.
6-7 — Rick Kratz: Photography exhibit.
6 — Grains and Grits: The Townsend Grains & Grits Festival is a festival of southern spirits and gourmet grub. Experience the thriving craft spirits and gourmet food community, while discovering some of the region’s legendary distillers and blenders. The festival provides an intimate sampling event, offering something for consumers, foodies, bartenders and spirit professionals alike. From live entertainment guaranteed to get you moving, savory bites and sweet treats from local restaurants and food purveyors and a vast selection of sample craft spirits from regional legends.
8-10 — Corinne Coley and Bill Saltz: Handmade jewelry by Coley, art and hiking sticks by Saltz.
13 — Holiday Handcrafters Festival: at Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.
15-19 — Reba Rhyne: Book signing by author.
20 — Theresa Godfrey: Knitting and crocheting exhibit.
22-26 — Reba Rhyne: Book signing by author.
2022
May 21-22 — Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games: East Tennessee’s celebration of Scottish culture will return to a larger venue and will feature the beloved clans, games and athletes from years past. The two-day festival will leave Maryville College and move to the Townsend Visitor Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in 2022. For more information, visit www.smoky mountaingames.org for updates.
