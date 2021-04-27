MAY
1
7-8 — Townsend Spring Heritage and Bluegrass Festival: The Townsend Spring Festival features bluegrass and mountain music, arts and crafts booths, wildflower walks, demonstrations of Appalachian skills, traditional food including BBQ, ice cream and cast iron cooking.
8 — Little River Railroad Days: The Little River Railroad and Lumber Company is a nonprofit corporation founded in 1982 to preserve the heritage of the Little River Lumber Company and the Little River Railroad. It operates a Townsend museum that collects, preserves and exhibits the history of these companies.
11-13 — Fred Weiser: Art at the visitors center.
14-16 — Kathy Janke: Pine needle basketry, alcohol inks, photography at visitors center.
15-16 — Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games: Celebration of Scottish culture and history at Maryville College.
16-19 — Vietnam 1st & 8th Infantry Reunion: Members and family of the Vietnam 1st & 8th Infantry are invited to this reunion at Talley Ho Inn.
17-20 — Corinne Coley and Bill Saltz: Handmade jewelry by Corinne Coley and art and hiking sticks at visitors center.
22 — Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival: This first-ever event will feature Bigfoot competitions and oral history, live music, vendors and food trucks.
24-27
28-31 — Larry Burton: Art at visitors center.
JUNE
1-4 — Lyda Plemons and Reba Rhyne: Art by Plemons and a book signing by Rhyne.
5 — Greg Monroe: Book signing
7-9 — Reba Rhyne: Book signing
9-12 — National T-Bucket Alliance: T-Bucket Nationals will take place at Talley Ho Inn. T-Bucket fanatics prefer big engines, huge rear tires, lots of fancy paint and chrome.
10-13 — Corinne Coley and Bill Saltz: Handmade jewelry by Coley and art and hiking sticks at visitors center.
14-17 — Nancy and Tom Sciple: Folded fabric ornaments and decorations by Nancy Sciple and woodturning by Tom Sciple
21-24 — Larry Burton: Art exhibit
25 — Beverly Calloway: Framed pebble art
25-26 — Summer on Broadway: Summer weekend in downtown Maryville with Dock Dogs, music, food, muscle cars and Hops in the Hills craft beer festival.
26-July 1 — Bonnie Mueller and Doug Bartlett: Abstract acrylic paintings, gourds, polymer clay jewelry and needle felting by Mueller and wooden flags, mountain shelves and stone art by Bartlett.
JULY
2-4 — Betty Becker and Terri Bronchik: Decorative gourds and ceramics by Becker and ceramics and beads by Bronchik
5-8 — Paulette Mittler: Lighted decorative wine bottles
9-11 — Townsend Artisan Guild: Art exhibit
14-16 — Kathy Janke: Pine needle basketry, alcohol inks ,photography
16-17 — Volkswagen Car Show: Knoxville’s premier Volkswagen Club with a membership made up of a wide range of ages and abilities with an emphasis on VW knowledge and education.
19-22 — Fred Weiser: Art exhibit
23-27 — Cathy Coulter: Art exhibit
27-30 — Corinne Coley and Bill Saltz: Jewelry by Coley and art and hiking sticks
31-Aug. 5 — Bonnie Mueller and Doug Bartlett: Abstract acrylic paintings, gourds, polymer clay jewelry and needle felting by Mueller and wooden flags, mountain shelves and stone art by Bartlett.
AUGUST
6-7 — Reba Rhyne: Book signing at visitors center.
8-12 — Lyda Plemons and Reba Rhyne: Art by Plemons and a book signing by Rhyne.
13-16 — Fred Weiser: Art exhibit
21 — GSM Hot Air Balloon Festival: A summertime spectacle, when several professional balloonists light up the evening sky.
23-26 — Maxine Falls: Art, windows and saws
27-30 — Larry Burton: Art exhibit
SEPTEMBER
2-4 — Paulette Mittler: Lighted decorative wine bottles at the visitors center.
5-9 — Nancy and Tom Sciple: Folded fabric ornaments and decorations by Nancy Sciple and woodturning by Tom Sciple at the visitors center.
10-11 — Great Smoky Mountains Half Marathon: This event is produced by Vacation Races in the National Park Half Marathon Series. The course runs immediately outside of the national park in Blount County. Most of the pre- and post-race activities will be held in Townsend.
17-18 — Hudson Essex Terraplane Car Show: Events include cookout at the meet, Friday night bonfire, swap meet, driving tour, low country boil, and orphan car show on Saturday at the Talley Ho Inn.
24-25 — Townsend Fall Festival and Old Timers Day: Celebrates the traditional music, crafts, Appalachian skills and heritage of Townsend and the Great Smoky Mountains. Featured activities are bluegrass music concerts, clogging, jam sessions on the porch, demonstrations of cornmeal making, blacksmithing, apple butter, basketry, weaving, spinning and quilting. Arts and crafts booths include woodworking, pottery, jewelry, hand-sewing and painting at the visitors center.
30-Oct. 2 — British Car Show: Blount British Cars Ltd. has become a leader in the East Tennessee area by hosting a British car gathering on the grounds of the Talley Ho Inn. The gathering has been open to all British cars and motorcycles.
