MAY
6-7 — FIAT on the Dragon: An organized driving event of Fiat and Alfa Romeo vehicles on the Tail of the Dragon, Cherohala Skyway and Devil’s Triangle. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
6 — On the Border — Ultimate Eagles Tribute: Eagles tribute band at Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
7 — Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival: Second annual event featuring oral history, live music, vendors and food trucks. Noon to 6 p.m.
7 — Little River Railroad Days: The Little River Railroad and Lumber Company is a nonprofit corporation founded in 1982 to preserve the heritage of the Little River Lumber Company and the Little River Railroad. It operates a Townsend museum that collects, preserves and exhibits the history of these companies. 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
7 — Harmony Family Center’s Mudder’s Day 5K: Harmony’s 10th annual 5K and 10K to celebrate 10 years. Both courses take runners through Montvale with over 20 muddy obstacles including a muddy slide, a sludgy army crawl and a jump into the lake. Proceeds benefit the work of Harmony at historic Camp Montvale to ensure the property remains a space for connection and wellness. 9 a.m. to noon.
13-14 — Springtime in the Smokies Car Show: The English Auto Society of Knoxville conducts a charitable event that brings together British and European Automobile enthusiasts. They showcase over 100 vintage, classic and modern autos. This year is the 34th year that this event will take place at the Talley Ho Inn in Townsend. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
15-18 — Vietnam Veterans Infantry Reunion: A time of renewal and remembrance of Vietnam veterans from 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division and Recon Companies A-D. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
21-22 — Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games: East Tennessee’s celebration of Scottish culture and history featuring clans, vendors and performers. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
27 — Sunset Concert Series: Tall Paul concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
JUNE
3 — Sunset Concert Series: Grizzly Goat concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
3-4 — Smoky Mountain Nationals: A gathering to celebrate Chevy and GMC trucks from 1947-1955. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
10 — Sunset Concert Series: Jerry Butler concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
17 — The New Dismembered Tennesseans Concert: In 1945 a group of McCallie students got together and began singing and playing bluegrass music. Concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
24-25 — Summer on Broadway and The Big BBQ Bash: Weekend in downtown Maryville with live music, local crafters, food trucks, a kids’ area, car shows, a beer festival and more. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
24-25 — Hops in the Hills: The sixth celebration in the Maryville Greenway Amphitheater giving attendees the opportunity to sample regional craft beer from local breweries. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
24 — Sunset Concert Series: Driftboat Cowboys concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
JULY
1 — Dom Flemons with Nicholas Edward Williams: A concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
4 — Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks: Fireworks. 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
8-10 — Smoky Mountain Classic: Softball tournament sponsored by Louisville Slugger, The Daily Times, Blount Partnership and ASP Nation. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
8 — Rebel Railroad in Concert: A concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
15-16 — Summer Jam Volkswagen Car Show: At the Talley Ho Inn with show cars, vendors and spectators. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
15 — Angela Easterling in Concert: A concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
16 — Autos Through the Ages Car Show: Experience a long gone era attending the vintage car show at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
22 — Sunset Concert Series: Pistol Creek Catch of the Day is a musical ensemble comprising guitar, fiddle, doghouse bass, tenor banjo, mandolin, maybe a ukulele and an assortment of percussion instruments, whistles and squeaky toys. At the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
29 — Appalachian Road Show in Concert: A group seeking to honor Appalachian music, traditions and history through performance. At the Great Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
30 — Scholars Run 5K: Begins and ends at Maryville College. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
AUGUST
20 — GSM Hot Air Balloon Festival: Professional balloonists light up the evening sky with a glow. 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
2 — Sunset Concert Series: Acoustic Eidolon concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
8 — Taste of Blount: The 20th year gathering of savory food favorites from restaurants, caterers, food trucks and gourmet grocers at the Theater Park in Maryville. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
9-10 — Great Smoky Mountains Half Marathon and 5K: A race from Maryville to Townsend through the woods. 7 a.m. to noon.
9 — Wild Blue Yonder in Concert: A concert sharing Wild Blue Yonder’s love of Celtic lore, language and song at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
16 — Sunset Concert Series: Tennessee Sheiks, band of Knoxville musicians with an eclectic acoustic swing style. Concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
17 — Dancing Bear Bike Bash: Three rides to choose from with a post-ride lunch and complimentary beer. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
23 — Townsend Fall Festival and Old Timers Day: A celebration of Appalachian traditions, bluegrass music, arts and crafts, and cooking in Townsend. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
23-24 — Hudson Essex Terraplane Car Show: A weekend of cars and scenic driving tours. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
23 — Jim Curry’s “Take me Home: The Music of John Denver” Concert: A tribute concert of John Denver’s music at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
23-24 — Southeast Regional AMC Meet: A meet-and-greet event followed by a cruise-in at the Foothills Mall in Maryville. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
24 — Blue Ribbon Country Fair: The fair includes livestock, outdoor activities, and several living history demonstrations like open-hearth cooking and blacksmithing. Sponsored by Blount Partnership and The Peaceful Side of the Smokies. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
24 — The Little River Railroad and Lumber Company is a nonprofit corporation founded in 1982 to preserve the heritage of the Little River Lumber Company and the Little River Railroad. It operates a Townsend museum that collects, preserves and exhibits the history of these companies. 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
27-Oct. 1 — Great Smoky Mountain H.O.G. Rally: Events at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson in Maryville. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
30 — Sunset Concert Series: Steve Kaufman concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
OCTOBER
7 — Fleetwood Gold in Concert: A group of five performing Fleetwood Mac songs at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
21 — Tall Tales of Tennessee: An evening of storytelling at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
22 — Maryville College Homecoming and Arts and Craft Fair: Enjoy homecoming celebrations during the arts and crafts fair. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
28 — Halloween Spooktacular Extravaganza: Events include trick or treating, a dog costume contest, a dance party in the street, carnival games and more along West Broadway in Maryville. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
29 — Tennessee Pottery Festival: Features some of the nation’s finest potters and gives spectators the opportunity to view and buy different styles of pottery and clay goods. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NOVEMBER
5 — Townsend Grains and Grits Festival: Experience craft spirts and gourmet food while learning about the regions distillers and blenders. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
12 — Holiday Handcrafters Festival: Shop for hand-crafted gifts from various vendors at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
25-26 — Christmas in the Village: Celebrate the holiday season with handcrafting demonstrations, craft stations, kettle corn and hot cider to connect with the spirit of Townsend, Cades Cove, and the Great Smoky Mountains. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
DECEMBER
1-3 — Santa Mouse Christmas House: An annual event showcasing the work of over 50 Blount County Arts and Crafts Guild members. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2-3 — Christmas in the Village: Celebrate the holiday season with handcrafting demonstrations, craft stations, kettle corn and hot cider to connect with the spirit of Townsend, Cades Cove, and the Great Smoky Mountains. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
4 — Townsend Christmas Parade: Festivities before the Christmas season. 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
4 — Reindeer Run 5K: Final leg of the Healthy Blount Triple Crown of Running. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
9-10 — Christmas in the Village: Celebrate the holiday season with handcrafting demonstrations, craft stations, kettle corn and hot cider to connect with the spirit of Townsend, Cades Cove, and the Great Smoky Mountains. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
16-17 — Christmas in the Village: Celebrate the holiday season with handcrafting demonstrations, craft stations, kettle corn and hot cider to connect with the spirit of Townsend, Cades Cove, and the Great Smoky Mountains. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Schedule Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.