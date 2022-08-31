SEPTEMBER
1-4 — Kathy Janke: Enjoy jewelry by pine needle basketry, alcohol inks and photography at the Townsend Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2 — Sunset Concert Series: Acoustic Eidolon concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
5-8 — Tom Sciple: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Townsend Visitor Center, enjoy woodturning.
8 — Taste of Blount: The 20th year gathering of savory food favorites from restaurants, caterers, food trucks and gourmet grocers at the Theater Park in Maryville. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
9-10 — Great Smoky Mountains Half Marathon and 5K: A race from Maryville to Townsend through the woods. 7 a.m. to noon.
9 — Wild Blue Yonder in Concert: A concert sharing Wild Blue Yonder’s love of Celtic lore, language and song at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
10-11 — Smoky Mountain Air Show: Presented by DENSO and hosted by the 134th Air Refueling Wing and the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority. The show will start at 7 a.m and continue until 5 p.m. Located at the McGhee Tyson Airport.
13-15 — Reba Rhyne and Elaine Day: At the Townsend Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a book signing by author Reba Rhyne and forest frames, log art, painted signs and crochet items by Elaine Day.
16 — Sunset Concert Series: Tennessee Sheiks, band of Knoxville musicians with an eclectic acoustic swing style. Concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7-9 p.m.
16-18 — Randy Thornton: Come enjoy art by Randy Thornton at the Townsend Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
17 — Dancing Bear Bike Bash: Three rides to choose from with a post-ride lunch and complimentary beer. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
23-24 — Townsend Fall Festival and Old Timers Day: A celebration of Appalachian traditions, bluegrass music, arts and crafts, and cooking in Townsend. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
23-24 — Hudson Essex Terraplane Car Show: A weekend of cars and scenic driving tours. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
23 — Jim Curry’s “Take me Home: The Music of John Denver” Concert: A tribute concert of John Denver’s music at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
23-24 — Southeast Regional AMC Meet: A meet-and-greet event followed by a cruise-in at the Foothills Mall in Maryville. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
24 — Blue Ribbon Country Fair: The fair includes livestock, outdoor activities, and several living history demonstrations like open-hearth cooking and blacksmithing. Sponsored by Blount Partnership and The Peaceful Side of the Smokies. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
24 — Little River Railroad Days: The Little River Railroad and Lumber Company is a nonprofit corporation founded in 1982 to preserve the heritage of the Little River Lumber Company and the Little River Railroad. It operates a Townsend museum that collects, preserves and exhibits the history of these companies. 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
24 — Art on the Porch: Located at the Townsend Artisan Guild Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
25-Oct. 2 — Plein Air in the Smokies: Throughout the week, artist will paint outdoors in various areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Several events like a “Quick Draw” competition and a ticketed gala sale on Oct. 1.
27-Oct. 1 — Great Smoky Mountain H.O.G. Rally: Events at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson in Maryville. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
27-29 — Cathy Coulter: Come enjoy art by Cathy Coulter at the Townsend Visitor Center.
30 — Sunset Concert Series: Steve Kaufman concert at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7-9 p.m.
OCTOBER
7 — Fleetwood Gold in Concert: A group of five performing Fleetwood Mac songs at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7-9 p.m.
21 — Tall Tales of Tennessee: An evening of storytelling at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
22 — Maryville College Homecoming and Arts and Craft Fair: Enjoy homecoming celebrations during the arts and crafts fair. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
28 — Halloween Spooktacular Extravaganza: Events include trick or treating, a dog costume contest, a dance party in the street, carnival games and more along West Broadway in Maryville. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
29 — Tennessee Pottery Festival: Features some of the nation’s finest potters and gives spectators the opportunity to view and buy different styles of pottery and clay goods. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NOVEMBER
5 — Townsend Grains and Grits Festival: Experience craft spirits and gourmet food while learning about the regions distillers and blenders. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
12 — Holiday Handcrafters Festival: Shop for hand-crafted gifts from various vendors at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
25-26 — Christmas in the Village: Celebrate the holiday season with handcrafting demonstrations, craft stations, kettle corn and hot cider to connect with the spirit of Townsend, Cades Cove, and the Great Smoky Mountains. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
DECEMBER
1-3 — Santa Mouse Christmas House: An annual event showcasing the work of over 50 Blount County Arts and Crafts Guild members. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2-3 — Christmas in the Village: Celebrate the holiday season with handcrafting demonstrations, craft stations, kettle corn and hot cider to connect with the spirit of Townsend, Cades Cove, and the Great Smoky Mountains. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
4 — Townsend Christmas Parade: Festivities before the Christmas season. 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
4 — Reindeer Run 5K: Final leg of the Healthy Blount Triple Crown of Running. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
9-10 — Christmas in the Village: Celebrate the holiday season with handcrafting demonstrations, craft stations, kettle corn and hot cider to connect with the spirit of Townsend, Cades Cove, and the Great Smoky Mountains. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
16-17 — Christmas in the Village: Celebrate the holiday season with handcrafting demonstrations, craft stations, kettle corn and hot cider to connect with the spirit of Townsend, Cades Cove, and the Great Smoky Mountains. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Schedule Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.