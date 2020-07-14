There is currently no mass transit system in Blount County. The county is served by East Tennessee Human Resource Agency’s Public Transit System (ETHRA), 220 Chilhowee Medical Park, Maryville, 865-233-5660.
PRIVATE TAXI SERVICE
Arrivals at McGhee Tyson Airport have the option of using many different taxi services that have vehicles stationed at the airport. These services include 1st Quality Taxi (865-249-2131), 1-n-Only Airport Taxi Service (865-740-8026), A Elite Limos (865-456-0023), AAA Taxi (865-970-0016), Airport United Taxi (865-437-7375), Benchmark Taxi (865-310-7047), Connections Taxi (865-980-3384), Discount Taxi (865-755-5143), Lightning Taxi (865-719-4330), Nation Taxi (865-317-0788), OB’s Taxi (865-388-1582), Royal Taxi (865-936-3356), Sunday Taxi (865-518-1223) and Tennessee Transportation (865-242-9719).
MCGHEE TYSON AIRPORT
McGhee Tyson Airport is located at 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, and has a two-level passenger terminal and two baggage claims. The airport hosts many airlines. There are three different parking lots at McGhee Tyson Airport: economy, short-term and long-term. Parking rates varies from lot to lot. For more information, call 865-342-3000, or visit www.flyknoxville.com.
GREENWAY SYSTEM
There are over 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but there is also a Greenway that stretches through the Alcoa and Maryville cities that gives citizens a place to walk. The Maryville-Alcoa Greenway is more than 12 miles long and connects Springbrook Park in Alcoa with the Bicentennial Greenbelt and Sandy Springs Park in Maryville. The Greenway is accessible from Maryville parks, such as Sandy Springs and Pearson Springs, as well as from Alcoa at Richard Williams Park and Springbrook Park. The City of Alcoa Greenway features one-half-mile of mountain trail at North Wright Road near Springbrook Park.
BICYCLE LANES
Bicycles can be ridden on the Maryville-Alcoa Greenway. Extending from Springbrook Park in Alcoa are 4.7 miles of bike lanes. The Bicentennial Greenbelt Park Trail in Alcoa is nearly 4 miles long and features a lake. The Townsend Bicycle Trail is 9 miles long and runs parallel to U.S. 321.
SMILES
For residents age 60 and older, the SMiles (Senior Miles) program provides transportation within Blount County. The membership program costs $25 per year. In addition to the cost of membership, the advance purchase of four $6 round trips is required. Therefore, the initial membership and four rides costs $49. All drivers are volunteers, and the program is a good volunteer opportunity for residents. Rides are generally provided between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. While no wheelchair accommodations can be made, ETHRA provides transportation for residents in wheelchairs. For more information call 865-724-1331.
