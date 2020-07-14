DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. Census estimate (July 2019)

Population: 9,980

Change from 2010: Increased 1,531

High School Graduates (ages 25 and up): 89.3%

Bachelor’s Degree or more (ages 25 and up): 22.5%

Median Household Income: $42,225

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 82.2%

Black: 12.3%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%

Asian: 1.1%

Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%

Hispanic/Latino: 6.7%

Two or more races: 3.7%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

Per $100 of assessed value

County: $2.47 | Alcoa: $2.27

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75% | State: 7% | Total: 9.75%

Public SCHOOLS

Alcoa Elementary School:

1200 Springbrook Road,

Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-3120

Alcoa Intermediate School:

1325 Springbrook Road, Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-4767

Alcoa Middle School:

532 Faraday St., Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-5211

Alcoa High School: 1205 Lodge St., Alcoa, TN 37701 Phone: 865-982-4631

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

City Manager: 865-380-4795

Police Chief: 865-981-4111

City Schools: 865-984-0531

Electric Department: 865-380-4890

Finance Department: 865-380-4700

Fire Chief: 865-380-4996

Fire Department: 865-380-4999

Parks and Recreation: 865-983-9244

Planning and Codes: 865-380-4730

Public Works: 865-380-4800

Alcoa Municipal Building: 223 Associates Blvd., Alcoa, TN 37701.

Office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday. 865-380-4700.

Websites: www.cityofalcoa-tn.gov

www.alcoaschools.net

CITY COMMISSION

Mayor Odis Clint Abbott Jr.:

870 Darwin St., Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-5416

Vice Mayor Jim Buchanan:

1875 Springbrook Road, Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-380-5670

COMMISSIONER Vaughn Belcher:

617 Alcoa Road, Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-7192

COMMISSIONER Ken White:

564 Frary St., Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-6864

COMMISSIONER Tanya Martin :

135 W. Bell St., Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-380-4795

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Chair Julie Rochelle:

567 Pasteur Place, Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-977-4517

Vice Chair Steve Marsh:

988 N. Linden Drive, Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-983-4326

Brandy Bledsoe:

511 Peppertree Drive, Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-806-1248

Clayton Bledsoe:

1627 Huxley St., Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-984-5817

Charles Cameron: 1543 Boyle St., Alcoa, TN 37701 Phone: 865-982-0213

