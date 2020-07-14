DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. Census estimate (July 2019)
Population: 9,980
Change from 2010: Increased 1,531
High School Graduates (ages 25 and up): 89.3%
Bachelor’s Degree or more (ages 25 and up): 22.5%
Median Household Income: $42,225
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 82.2%
Black: 12.3%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%
Asian: 1.1%
Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 6.7%
Two or more races: 3.7%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
Per $100 of assessed value
County: $2.47 | Alcoa: $2.27
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75% | State: 7% | Total: 9.75%
Public SCHOOLS
Alcoa Elementary School:
1200 Springbrook Road,
Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-3120
Alcoa Intermediate School:
1325 Springbrook Road, Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-4767
Alcoa Middle School:
532 Faraday St., Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-5211
Alcoa High School: 1205 Lodge St., Alcoa, TN 37701 Phone: 865-982-4631
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
City Manager: 865-380-4795
Police Chief: 865-981-4111
City Schools: 865-984-0531
Electric Department: 865-380-4890
Finance Department: 865-380-4700
Fire Chief: 865-380-4996
Fire Department: 865-380-4999
Parks and Recreation: 865-983-9244
Planning and Codes: 865-380-4730
Public Works: 865-380-4800
Alcoa Municipal Building: 223 Associates Blvd., Alcoa, TN 37701.
Office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday through Friday. 865-380-4700.
Websites: www.cityofalcoa-tn.gov
CITY COMMISSION
Mayor Odis Clint Abbott Jr.:
870 Darwin St., Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-5416
Vice Mayor Jim Buchanan:
1875 Springbrook Road, Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-380-5670
COMMISSIONER Vaughn Belcher:
617 Alcoa Road, Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-7192
COMMISSIONER Ken White:
564 Frary St., Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-6864
COMMISSIONER Tanya Martin :
135 W. Bell St., Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-380-4795
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Chair Julie Rochelle:
567 Pasteur Place, Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-977-4517
Vice Chair Steve Marsh:
988 N. Linden Drive, Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-983-4326
Brandy Bledsoe:
511 Peppertree Drive, Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-806-1248
Clayton Bledsoe:
1627 Huxley St., Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-984-5817
Charles Cameron: 1543 Boyle St., Alcoa, TN 37701 Phone: 865-982-0213
