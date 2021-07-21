DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)
Population: 9,980
Change from 2010: Increased 1,531
High School Graduates (ages 25&up): 88.8%
Bachelor’s or more (ages 25&up): 25.4%
Median Household Income: $48,750
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 83.2%
Black: 11%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%
Asian: 1.7%
Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 6.3%
Two or more races: 3.2%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
County: $2.47 | Alcoa: $2.27
(per $100 of assessed value)
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75% | State: 7% | Total: 9.75%
Public SCHOOLS
Alcoa Elementary School:
1200 Springbrook Road, Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-3120
Alcoa Intermediate School:
1325 Springbrook Road, Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-4767
Alcoa Middle School:
532 Faraday St., Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-5211
Alcoa High School:
1205 Lodge St., Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-4631
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
Public Information Officer: 865-380-4760
City Manager: 865-380-4795
Police Chief: 865-981-4111
City Schools: 865-984-0531
Electric Department: 865-380-4890
Finance Department: 865-380-4700
Fire Chief: 865-380-4996
Fire Department: 865-380-4999
Parks and Recreation: 865-983-9244
Planning and Codes: 865-380-4730
Public Works: 865-380-4800
Alcoa Municipal Building:
223 Associates Blvd.,
Alcoa, TN 37701
Office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday through Friday.
865-380-4700
Websites: www.cityofalcoa-tn.gov
CITY COMMISSION
Mayor Odis Clint Abbott Jr.:
Email: cabbott@cityofalcoa-tn.gov
Phone: 865-982-5416
Vice Mayor Jim Buchanan:
Email: jbuchanan@cityofalcoa-tn.gov
Phone: 865-380-5670
COMMISSIONER Vaughn Belcher:
Email: vbelcher@cityofalcoa-tn.gov
Phone: 865-982-7192
COMMISSIONER Tracey Cooper:
Email: Tdcooper@cityofalcoa-tn.gov
Phone: 865-661-1164
COMMISSIONER Tanya Martin : Email: tmartin@cityofalcoa-tn.gov Phone: 865-255-9742
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Chair Julie Rochelle:
Phone: 865-977-4517
Email: jrochelle@alcoaschools.net
Vice Chair Steve Marsh:
Phone: 865-983-4326
Email: stmarsh@alcoaschools.net
Brandy Bledsoe:
Phone: 865-806-1248
Email: bbledsoe@alcoaschools.net
Jim Kirk:
Phone: 865-679-1694
Email: jkirk@alcoaschools.net
Mike Brown: Phone: 865-661-7314 Email: mbrown@alcoaschools.net
