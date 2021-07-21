DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)

Population: 9,980

Change from 2010: Increased 1,531

High School Graduates (ages 25&up): 88.8%

Bachelor’s or more (ages 25&up): 25.4%

Median Household Income: $48,750

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 83.2%

Black: 11%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%

Asian: 1.7%

Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%

Hispanic/Latino: 6.3%

Two or more races: 3.2%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

County: $2.47 | Alcoa: $2.27

(per $100 of assessed value)

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75% | State: 7% | Total: 9.75%

Public SCHOOLS

Alcoa Elementary School:

1200 Springbrook Road, Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-3120

Alcoa Intermediate School:

1325 Springbrook Road, Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-4767

Alcoa Middle School:

532 Faraday St., Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-5211

Alcoa High School:

1205 Lodge St., Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-4631

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

Public Information Officer: 865-380-4760

City Manager: 865-380-4795

Police Chief: 865-981-4111

City Schools: 865-984-0531

Electric Department: 865-380-4890

Finance Department: 865-380-4700

Fire Chief: 865-380-4996

Fire Department: 865-380-4999

Parks and Recreation: 865-983-9244

Planning and Codes: 865-380-4730

Public Works: 865-380-4800

Alcoa Municipal Building:

223 Associates Blvd.,

Alcoa, TN 37701

Office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday.

865-380-4700

Websites: www.cityofalcoa-tn.gov

www.alcoaschools.net

CITY COMMISSION

Mayor Odis Clint Abbott Jr.:

Email: cabbott@cityofalcoa-tn.gov

Phone: 865-982-5416

Vice Mayor Jim Buchanan:

Email: jbuchanan@cityofalcoa-tn.gov

Phone: 865-380-5670

COMMISSIONER Vaughn Belcher:

Email: vbelcher@cityofalcoa-tn.gov

Phone: 865-982-7192

COMMISSIONER Tracey Cooper:

Email: Tdcooper@cityofalcoa-tn.gov

Phone: 865-661-1164

COMMISSIONER Tanya Martin : Email: tmartin@cityofalcoa-tn.gov Phone: 865-255-9742

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Chair Julie Rochelle:

Phone: 865-977-4517

Email: jrochelle@alcoaschools.net

Vice Chair Steve Marsh:

Phone: 865-983-4326

Email: stmarsh@alcoaschools.net

Brandy Bledsoe:

Phone: 865-806-1248

Email: bbledsoe@alcoaschools.net

Jim Kirk:

Phone: 865-679-1694

Email: jkirk@alcoaschools.net

Mike Brown: Phone: 865-661-7314 Email: mbrown@alcoaschools.net

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.