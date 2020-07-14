DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. Census, 2010
Population: 913 (American Fact Finder estimate for July 1, 2017: 917)
Change from 2000: Increased 23
High School Graduates (age 25 and up): 73.2%
Bachelor’s Degree or more (age 25 and up): 5.5%
Median Household Income: $47,826
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 96.4%
Black: 1.0%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.1%
Asian: 0.3%
Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 4.6%
Two or more races: 1.1%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
Per $100 of assessed value
County: $2.47 | City: None
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75% | State: 7% | Total: 9.75%
SCHOOLS
Public schools serving Friendsville are part of the Blount County Schools system.210 East Fourth Ave. Friendsville, TN 37737
Phone: 865-980-1252
Pellissippi State Community College
2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Friendsville, TN 37737
Phone: 865-981-5300
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
Mayor: 865-389-4470
Blount County Schools: 865-984-1212
Electric: 1-877-353-2674 (Fort Loudoun)
Volunteer Fire Department: 865-995-0986
City Hall: 865-995-2831
Planning and Codes: 865-681-9301 (County)
Water: 865-995-0243 (No sewer)
CITY OFFICIALS
City of Friendsville: Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 12:30 p.m.) Monday-Friday City Hall, 213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737. 865-995-2831 www.friendsville.city
Mayor Andy Lawhorn:
213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737
Phone: 865-389-4470
Vice Mayor Steven Cardwell:
213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737
Phone: 865-387-1631
Jonathan Newberry:
213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737
Phone: 615-545-36342
Sandy Bell:
213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737
Phone: 865-367-2318
Shane Rogers: 213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737 Phone: 865-850-8404
