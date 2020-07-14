DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. Census, 2010

Population: 913 (American Fact Finder estimate for July 1, 2017: 917)

Change from 2000: Increased 23

High School Graduates (age 25 and up): 73.2%

Bachelor’s Degree or more (age 25 and up): 5.5%

Median Household Income: $47,826

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 96.4%

Black: 1.0%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.1%

Asian: 0.3%

Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%

Hispanic/Latino: 4.6%

Two or more races: 1.1%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

Per $100 of assessed value

County: $2.47 | City: None

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75% | State: 7% | Total: 9.75%

SCHOOLS

Public schools serving Friendsville are part of the Blount County Schools system.210 East Fourth Ave. Friendsville, TN 37737

Phone: 865-980-1252

Pellissippi State Community College

2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Friendsville, TN 37737

Phone: 865-981-5300

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

Mayor: 865-389-4470

Blount County Schools: 865-984-1212

Electric: 1-877-353-2674 (Fort Loudoun)

Volunteer Fire Department: 865-995-0986

City Hall: 865-995-2831

Planning and Codes: 865-681-9301 (County)

Water: 865-995-0243 (No sewer)

CITY OFFICIALS

City of Friendsville: Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 12:30 p.m.) Monday-Friday City Hall, 213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737. 865-995-2831 www.friendsville.city

Mayor Andy Lawhorn:

213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737

Phone: 865-389-4470

Vice Mayor Steven Cardwell:

213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737

Phone: 865-387-1631

Jonathan Newberry:

213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737

Phone: 615-545-36342

Sandy Bell:

213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737

Phone: 865-367-2318

Shane Rogers: 213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737 Phone: 865-850-8404

