DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)
Population: 847
High School Graduates: 51.7%
Bachelor’s Degree: 8.1%
Graduate or professional degree: 1.7%
Median Household Income: $54,615
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 98.7%
Black: 0.9%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.4%
Asian: 0%
Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 0%
Two or more races: 0%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
County: $2.47 | City: None
(per $100 of assessed value)
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75%
State: 7%
Total: 9.75%
SCHOOLS
Public schools serving Friendsville are part of the Blount County Schools system.
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
Mayor: 865-389-4470
City Recorder: Janet Ledbetter 865-995-2831
Blount County Schools: 865-984-1212
Electric: 1-877-353-2674 (Fort Loudoun)
Volunteer Fire Department: 865-995-0986
City Hall: 865-995-2831
Planning and Codes: 865-681-9301 (county)
Water: 865-995-0243 (no sewer)
CITY OFFICIALS
Friendsville city hall: 213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 12:30 p.m.) Mondays-Fridays
865-995-2831 www.friendsville.city
Mayor Andy Lawhorn:
Email: lawhorn4@gmail.com
Phone: 865-389-4470
Vice Mayor Steven Cardwell:
Email: steven@friendsville.city
Phone: 865-387-1631
Jonathan Newberry:
Phone: 615-545-3634
Sandy Bell:
Email: sandy@friendsville.city
Phone: 865-367-2318
Shane Rogers: Email: shane@friendsville.city Phone: 865-850-2404
