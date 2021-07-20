DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)

Population: 847

High School Graduates: 51.7%

Bachelor’s Degree: 8.1%

Graduate or professional degree: 1.7%

Median Household Income: $54,615

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 98.7%

Black: 0.9%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.4%

Asian: 0%

Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%

Hispanic/Latino: 0%

Two or more races: 0%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

County: $2.47 | City: None

(per $100 of assessed value)

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75%

State: 7%

Total: 9.75%

SCHOOLS

Public schools serving Friendsville are part of the Blount County Schools system.

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

Mayor: 865-389-4470

City Recorder: Janet Ledbetter 865-995-2831

Blount County Schools: 865-984-1212

Electric: 1-877-353-2674 (Fort Loudoun)

Volunteer Fire Department: 865-995-0986

City Hall: 865-995-2831

Planning and Codes: 865-681-9301 (county)

Water: 865-995-0243 (no sewer)

CITY OFFICIALS

Friendsville city hall: 213 W. College Ave., Friendsville, TN 37737. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 12:30 p.m.) Mondays-Fridays

865-995-2831 www.friendsville.city

Mayor Andy Lawhorn:

Email: lawhorn4@gmail.com

Phone: 865-389-4470

Vice Mayor Steven Cardwell:

Email: steven@friendsville.city

Phone: 865-387-1631

Jonathan Newberry:

Email: jonathannewberry@friendsville.city

Phone: 615-545-3634

Sandy Bell:

Email: sandy@friendsville.city

Phone: 865-367-2318

Shane Rogers: Email: shane@friendsville.city Phone: 865-850-2404

