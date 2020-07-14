DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. Census, 2010
Population: 1,064 (American Fact Finder estimate for July 1, 2017: 1,138)
Change from 2000: Increased 110
High School Graduates (ages 25 and up): 82%
Bachelor’s Degree or more (ages 25 and up): 10.9%
Median Household Income: $40,000
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 97.3%
Black: 0.4%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.2%
Asian: 0.4%
Native Hawaiian and other Pacific
Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 2.6%
Two or more races: 1.1%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
Per $100 of assessed value: (37742 is split between Blount and Loudon counties)
Blount County: $2.47
Loudon County: $1.85
City: None
SALES TAX RATES
Local: Loudon 2%, Blount 2.75%
State: 7%
Public SCHOOLS
Greenback School: (Loudon County Schools) PreK-12 6945 Morganton Road Greenback, TN 37742 865-856-3028
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
Mayor’s Office: 865-856-2224
Volunteer Fire Department: 865-856-6670
CITY OFFICIALS
City of Greenback: maintains office hours 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, at the Greenback Mayor’s Office, 6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742.
Phone: 865-856-2224
Mayor Dewayne Birchfield:
6889 Morganton Road,
Greenback, TN 37742
Phone: 865-856-2224
Vice Mayor Johnny Walker:
6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742 Phone: 865-856-2224
Board of Aldermen
Delmar Davis:
6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742 Phone: 865-856-3262
Linda Black: 6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742 Phone: 865-856-2224
