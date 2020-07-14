DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. Census, 2010

Population: 1,064 (American Fact Finder estimate for July 1, 2017: 1,138)

Change from 2000: Increased 110

High School Graduates (ages 25 and up): 82%

Bachelor’s Degree or more (ages 25 and up): 10.9%

Median Household Income: $40,000

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 97.3%

Black: 0.4%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.2%

Asian: 0.4%

Native Hawaiian and other Pacific

Islander: 0%

Hispanic/Latino: 2.6%

Two or more races: 1.1%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

Per $100 of assessed value: (37742 is split between Blount and Loudon counties)

Blount County: $2.47

Loudon County: $1.85

City: None

SALES TAX RATES

Local: Loudon 2%, Blount 2.75%

State: 7%

Public SCHOOLS

Greenback School: (Loudon County Schools) PreK-12 6945 Morganton Road Greenback, TN 37742 865-856-3028

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

Mayor’s Office: 865-856-2224

Volunteer Fire Department: 865-856-6670

CITY OFFICIALS

City of Greenback: maintains office hours 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, at the Greenback Mayor’s Office, 6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742.

Phone: 865-856-2224

Mayor Dewayne Birchfield:

6889 Morganton Road,

Greenback, TN 37742

Phone: 865-856-2224

Vice Mayor Johnny Walker:

6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742 Phone: 865-856-2224

Board of Aldermen

Delmar Davis:

6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742 Phone: 865-856-3262

Linda Black: 6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742 Phone: 865-856-2224

