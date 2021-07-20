DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)
Population: 1,267
High School Graduates: 36.7%
Bachelor’s Degree: 10.1%
Graduate or professional degree: 4.8%
Median Household Income: $36,389
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 99.2%
Black: 0%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%
Asian: 0%
Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%
Some other race alone: 0.8%
Two or more races: 0%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
Per $100 of assessed value: (37742 is split between Blount and Loudon counties)
Blount County: $2.47
Loudon County: $1.80
City: None
(per $100 of assessed value)
SALES TAX RATES
Local: Loudon 2%, Blount 2.75%
State: 7%
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Greenback School: (Loudon County Schools) Pre-K-12 6945 Morganton Road Greenback, TN 37742 865-856-3028
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
Volunteer Fire Department: 865-856-6670
CITY OFFICIALS
City of Greenback: Mayor’s Office, 6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742. Open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
865-856-2224
Mayor Dewayne Birchfield:
Email: townofgreenback@gmail.com
Phone: 865-856-2224
Vice Mayor Delmar Davis:
Email: www.bld.dld@gmail.com
Phone: 865-856-3262
Linda Black:
Email: www.blacklinda35@gmail.com
Phone: 865-856-2224
Kristi Munsey Email: townofgreenback@gmail.com
Phone: 865-856-2224
Tina Baker Email: townofgreenback@gmail.com
Phone: 865-856-2224
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.