DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)

Population: 1,267

High School Graduates: 36.7%

Bachelor’s Degree: 10.1%

Graduate or professional degree: 4.8%

Median Household Income: $36,389

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 99.2%

Black: 0%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%

Asian: 0%

Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%

Some other race alone: 0.8%

Two or more races: 0%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

Per $100 of assessed value: (37742 is split between Blount and Loudon counties)

Blount County: $2.47

Loudon County: $1.80

City: None

(per $100 of assessed value)

SALES TAX RATES

Local: Loudon 2%, Blount 2.75%

State: 7%

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Greenback School: (Loudon County Schools) Pre-K-12 6945 Morganton Road Greenback, TN 37742 865-856-3028

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

Volunteer Fire Department: 865-856-6670

CITY OFFICIALS

City of Greenback: Mayor’s Office, 6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742. Open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

865-856-2224

greenbackgov.com

Mayor Dewayne Birchfield:

Email: townofgreenback@gmail.com

Phone: 865-856-2224

Vice Mayor Delmar Davis:

Email: www.bld.dld@gmail.com

Phone: 865-856-3262

Linda Black:

Email: www.blacklinda35@gmail.com

Phone: 865-856-2224

Kristi Munsey Email: townofgreenback@gmail.com

Phone: 865-856-2224

Tina Baker Email: townofgreenback@gmail.com

Phone: 865-856-2224

