DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. Census, 2010
Population: 4,050 (American Fact Finder estimate for July 1, 2017: 4,142)
Change from 2000: Increased 455
High School Graduates (age 25 and up): 88.2%
Bachelor’s Degree or greater (age 25 and up): 28.9%
Median Household Income: $53,650
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 95.7%
Black: 1.8%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.2%
Asian: 0.5%
Pacific Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 1.9%
Two or more races: 1.2%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
Per $100 of assessed value
County: $2.47 | City: none
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75% | State: 7% | Total: 9.75%
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Schools serving Louisville are part of Blount County Schools system, 865-984-1212
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
Mayor’s Office: 865-681-1983
Blount County Sheriff’s Office: 865-273-5000
Alcoa Electric: 865-380-4890
Fort Loudoun Electric: 865-856-2311
Blount County Fire: 865-983-2133
Municipal Building: 865-681-1983
Parks & Recreation: 865-983-9244
Planning and Codes: 865-681-1983
Water: 856-982-3560 (South Blount Utility)
TOWN OFFICIALS
The town of Louisville: Maintains office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The offices are located at 3623 Louisville Road, Louisville, TN 37777. Mailing address: P.O. Box 215, Louisville, TN 37777. Phone: 865-681-1983
CITY COMMISSION
Mayor Tom Bickers: 212 Main St. Louisville, TN 37777 Phone: 865-681-9196
Vice Mayor Robert Smith: 3083 Dug Gap Road Louisville, TN 37777 Phone: 865-984-4506
ALDERMEN
Bob Gormley: 2929 Boat Dock Road, Louisville, TN 37777 Phone: 865-984-9907
Angie Holley: 3084 Lincoln Ferry Road Louisville, TN 37777 Phone: 865-389-5292
Jill Robinson Pugh: 3322 Bekalea Drive Louisville, TN 37777 Phone: 865-977-5879
