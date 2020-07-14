DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. Census, 2010

Population: 4,050 (American Fact Finder estimate for July 1, 2017: 4,142)

Change from 2000: Increased 455

High School Graduates (age 25 and up): 88.2%

Bachelor’s Degree or greater (age 25 and up): 28.9%

Median Household Income: $53,650

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 95.7%

Black: 1.8%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.2%

Asian: 0.5%

Pacific Islander: 0%

Hispanic/Latino: 1.9%

Two or more races: 1.2%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

Per $100 of assessed value

County: $2.47 | City: none

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75% | State: 7% | Total: 9.75%

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Schools serving Louisville are part of Blount County Schools system, 865-984-1212

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

Mayor’s Office: 865-681-1983

Blount County Sheriff’s Office: 865-273-5000

Alcoa Electric: 865-380-4890

Fort Loudoun Electric: 865-856-2311

Blount County Fire: 865-983-2133

Municipal Building: 865-681-1983

Parks & Recreation: 865-983-9244

Planning and Codes: 865-681-1983

Water: 856-982-3560 (South Blount Utility)

TOWN OFFICIALS

The town of Louisville: Maintains office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The offices are located at 3623 Louisville Road, Louisville, TN 37777. Mailing address: P.O. Box 215, Louisville, TN 37777. Phone: 865-681-1983

CITY COMMISSION

Mayor Tom Bickers: 212 Main St. Louisville, TN 37777 Phone: 865-681-9196

Vice Mayor Robert Smith: 3083 Dug Gap Road Louisville, TN 37777 Phone: 865-984-4506

ALDERMEN

Bob Gormley: 2929 Boat Dock Road, Louisville, TN 37777 Phone: 865-984-9907

Angie Holley: 3084 Lincoln Ferry Road Louisville, TN 37777 Phone: 865-389-5292

Jill Robinson Pugh: 3322 Bekalea Drive Louisville, TN 37777 Phone: 865-977-5879

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.