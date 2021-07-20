DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. census (2019)
Population: 4,133
Change from 2017: Increased 17
High School Graduates: 25.7%
Bachelor’s Degree: 20.7%
Graduate or professional degree: 15%
Median Household Income: $75,151
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 87.8%
Black: 7.6%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.3%
Asian: 1.3%
Pacific Islander: 0%
Some other race: 0.5%
Two or more races: 2.5%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
County: $2.47 |
(per $100 of assessed value)
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75% |
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Schools serving Louisville are part of Blount County Schools system, 865-984-1212
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
Mayor’s Office: 865-681-1983
Blount County Sheriff’s Office: 865-273-5000
Alcoa Electric: 865-380-4890
Fort Loudoun Electric: 865-856-2311
Blount County Fire: 865-983-2133
Municipal Building: 865-681-1983
Parks & Recreation: 865-983-9244
Planning and Codes: 865-681-1983
Water: 856-982-3560 (South Blount Utility)
TOWN OFFICIALS
The town of Louisville: 3623 Louisville Road, Louisville, TN 37777. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Mailing address: P.O. Box 215, Louisville, TN 37777.
Phone: 865-681-1983
CITY COMMISSION Email: adminassistant@louisvilletn.gov
Email: mayor@louisvilletn.gov
Phone: 865-681-9196
Phone: 865-984-9907
Phone: 865-389-5292
Phone: 865-977-5879
