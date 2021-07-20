DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. census (2019)

Population: 4,133

Change from 2017: Increased 17

High School Graduates: 25.7%

Bachelor’s Degree: 20.7%

Graduate or professional degree: 15%

Median Household Income: $75,151

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 87.8%

Black: 7.6%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.3%

Asian: 1.3%

Pacific Islander: 0%

Some other race: 0.5%

Two or more races: 2.5%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

County: $2.47 |

City: none

(per $100 of assessed value)

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75% |

State: 7% |

Total: 9.75%

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Schools serving Louisville are part of Blount County Schools system, 865-984-1212

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

Mayor’s Office: 865-681-1983

Blount County Sheriff’s Office: 865-273-5000

Alcoa Electric: 865-380-4890

Fort Loudoun Electric: 865-856-2311

Blount County Fire: 865-983-2133

Municipal Building: 865-681-1983

Parks & Recreation: 865-983-9244

Planning and Codes: 865-681-1983

Water: 856-982-3560 (South Blount Utility)

TOWN OFFICIALS

The town of Louisville: 3623 Louisville Road, Louisville, TN 37777. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Mailing address: P.O. Box 215, Louisville, TN 37777.

865-681-1983

www.louisvilletn.gov

OPERATIONS MANAGER

Linda Webb Email: manager@louisvilletn.gov

Phone: 865-681-1983

CITY COMMISSION Email: adminassistant@louisvilletn.gov

Mayor Tom Bickers:

Email: mayor@louisvilletn.gov

Phone: 865-681-9196

ALDERMEN

Bob Gormley:

Phone: 865-984-9907

Angie Holley:

Phone: 865-389-5292

Jill Robinson Pugh:

Phone: 865-977-5879

Steven Kelley: Phone: 865-556-8501

