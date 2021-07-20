DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)
Population: 29,742
High School Graduates (ages 25&up): 92.4%
Bachelor’s or more (ages 25&up): 34.6%
Median Household Income: $61,384
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 92.4%
Black: 2.2%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.5%
Asian: 1.7%
Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2%
Hispanic/Latino: 3.4%
Two or more races: 2.7%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
County: $2.47 |
(per $100 of assessed value)
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75%
Useful Phone Numbers
Police and Fire Chief: 865-273-3700
Electric Department: 865-273-3300
Fire Department: 865-273-3650
Parks and Recreation: 865-983-9244
Animal Control: 865-681-2241
Planning and Codes: 865-273-3500
Public Works: 865-273-3302
Water/Sewer: 865-273-3304
WEBSITES: www.maryvillegov.com
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CITY OFFICIALS
City Mayor Andy White:
Email: awhite@maryville-tn.gov
Phone: 865-977-1700
Vice Mayor Fred Metz:
Email: fmetz@maryville-tn.gov
Phone: 865-977-1042
Council Member Sarah Herron:
Email: sherron@maryville-tn.gov
Phone: 865-214-7699
Council Member Tommy Hunt:
Email: thunt@maryville-tn.gov
Phone: 865-983-5270
Council Member Drew Miles:
Email: dmiles@maryville-tn.gov
Phone: 865-273-3401
Board of Education
Chair Nick Black:
Phone: 865-384-1102
Vice Chair Julie Elder:
Phone: 865-660-4523
Chad Hampton:
Phone: 865-268-5923
Candy Morgan:
Phone: 865-681-2733
Bethany Pope:
Phone: 865-977-1992
