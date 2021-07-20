DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)

Population: 29,742

High School Graduates (ages 25&up): 92.4%

Bachelor’s or more (ages 25&up): 34.6%

Median Household Income: $61,384

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 92.4%

Black: 2.2%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.5%

Asian: 1.7%

Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2%

Hispanic/Latino: 3.4%

Two or more races: 2.7%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

County: $2.47 |

City: $2.27

(per $100 of assessed value)

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75%

State: 7%

Total: 9.75%

Useful Phone Numbers

Police and Fire Chief: 865-273-3700

Electric Department: 865-273-3300

Fire Department: 865-273-3650

Parks and Recreation: 865-983-9244

Animal Control: 865-681-2241

Planning and Codes: 865-273-3500

Public Works: 865-273-3302

Water/Sewer: 865-273-3304

WEBSITES: www.maryvillegov.com

www.maryville-schools.org

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Foothills Elementary: 520 Sandy Springs Road, Phone: 865-681-0364

John Sevier Elementary: 2001 Sequoyah Ave., Phone: 865-983-8551

Sam Houston Elementary: 330 Melrose St. Phone: 865-983-3241

Coulter Grove Intermediate: 2025 Sevierville Road Phone: 865-982-6345

Montgomery Ridge Intermediate: 835 Montgomery Lane Phone: 865-980-0590

Maryville Junior High: 805 Montvale Station Road Phone: 865-983-2070

Maryville High: 825 Lawrence Ave., Phone: 865-982-1132

CITY OFFICIALS

City Mayor Andy White:

Email: awhite@maryville-tn.gov

Phone: 865-977-1700

Vice Mayor Fred Metz:

Email: fmetz@maryville-tn.gov

Phone: 865-977-1042

Council Member Sarah Herron:

Email: sherron@maryville-tn.gov

Phone: 865-214-7699

Council Member Tommy Hunt:

Email: thunt@maryville-tn.gov

Phone: 865-983-5270

Council Member Drew Miles:

Email: dmiles@maryville-tn.gov

Phone: 865-273-3401

Board of Education

Chair Nick Black:

Phone: 865-384-1102

Email: nick.black@maryville-schools.org

Vice Chair Julie Elder:

Phone: 865-660-4523

Email: julie.elder@maryville-schools.org

Chad Hampton:

Phone: 865-268-5923

Email: chad.hampton@maryville-schools.org

Candy Morgan:

Phone: 865-681-2733

Email: candy.morgan@maryville-schools.org

Bethany Pope:

Phone: 865-977-1992

Email: bethany.pope@maryville-schools.org

