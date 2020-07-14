DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. Census estimate (July 2019)

Population: 29,742

Change from 2010: Increased 2,277

High School Graduates (ages 25 and up): 92.2%

Bachelor’s Degree or more (ages 25 and up): 36.4%

Median Household Income: $59,407

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 92.8%

Black: 2.7%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.5%

Asian: 1.2%

Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2%

Hispanic/Latino: 3.8%

Two or more races: 2.4%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

Per $100 of assessed value

County: $2.47 | City: $2.27

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75% | State: 7% | Total: 9.75%

Useful Phone Numbers

Police and Fire Chief: 865-273-3700

Electric Department: 865-273-3300

Fire Department: 865-273-3650

Parks and Recreation: 865-983-9244

Animal Control: 865-681-2241

Planning and Codes: 865-273-3500

Public Works: 865-273-3302

Water/Sewer: 865-273-3304

Websites: www.maryvillegov.com

www.maryville-schools.org

Public SCHOOLS

Foothills Elementary: 520 Sandy Springs Road Phone: 865-681-0364

John Sevier Elementary: 2001 Sequoyah Ave. Phone: 865-983-8551

Sam Houston Elementary: 330 Melrose St. Phone: 865-983-3241

Coulter Grove Intermediate: 2025 Sevierville Road Phone: 865-982-6345

Montgomery Ridge Intermediate: 835 Montgomery Lane Phone: 865-980-0590

Maryville Junior High: 805 Montvale Station Road Phone: 865-983-2070

Maryville High: 825 Lawrence Ave.

Phone: 865-982-1132

CITY OFFICIALS

City Council Mayor Tom Taylor:

138 Stanley Ave., Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-984-8585

Vice Mayor Andy White:

722 S. Cedar St., Maryville, TN 37803

Phone: 865-977-1700

Joe Swann:

1509 S. Court St., Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-977-4114

Tommy Hunt:

P.O. Box 6618, Maryville, TN 37802

Phone: 865-983-5270

Fred Metz:

1031 Heritage Square Court, Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-977-1042

Board of Education

Chair Nick Black:

2124 Scarlet Rose Court, Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-384-1102

Vice Chair Julie Elder:

1118 Oxford Hills Drive, Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-660-4523

Chad Hampton:

1027 White Oak Ave., Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-268-5923

Candy Morgan:

1728 Westcliff Drive, Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-681-2733

Bethany Pope: 107 Willard St., Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-977-1992

