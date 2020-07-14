DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. Census estimate (July 2019)
Population: 29,742
Change from 2010: Increased 2,277
High School Graduates (ages 25 and up): 92.2%
Bachelor’s Degree or more (ages 25 and up): 36.4%
Median Household Income: $59,407
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 92.8%
Black: 2.7%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.5%
Asian: 1.2%
Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2%
Hispanic/Latino: 3.8%
Two or more races: 2.4%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
Per $100 of assessed value
County: $2.47 | City: $2.27
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75% | State: 7% | Total: 9.75%
Useful Phone Numbers
Police and Fire Chief: 865-273-3700
Electric Department: 865-273-3300
Fire Department: 865-273-3650
Parks and Recreation: 865-983-9244
Animal Control: 865-681-2241
Planning and Codes: 865-273-3500
Public Works: 865-273-3302
Water/Sewer: 865-273-3304
Websites: www.maryvillegov.com
Public SCHOOLS
Foothills Elementary: 520 Sandy Springs Road Phone: 865-681-0364
John Sevier Elementary: 2001 Sequoyah Ave. Phone: 865-983-8551
Sam Houston Elementary: 330 Melrose St. Phone: 865-983-3241
Coulter Grove Intermediate: 2025 Sevierville Road Phone: 865-982-6345
Montgomery Ridge Intermediate: 835 Montgomery Lane Phone: 865-980-0590
Maryville Junior High: 805 Montvale Station Road Phone: 865-983-2070
Maryville High: 825 Lawrence Ave.
Phone: 865-982-1132
CITY OFFICIALS
City Council Mayor Tom Taylor:
138 Stanley Ave., Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-984-8585
Vice Mayor Andy White:
722 S. Cedar St., Maryville, TN 37803
Phone: 865-977-1700
Joe Swann:
1509 S. Court St., Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-977-4114
Tommy Hunt:
P.O. Box 6618, Maryville, TN 37802
Phone: 865-983-5270
Fred Metz:
1031 Heritage Square Court, Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-977-1042
Board of Education
Chair Nick Black:
2124 Scarlet Rose Court, Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-384-1102
Vice Chair Julie Elder:
1118 Oxford Hills Drive, Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-660-4523
Chad Hampton:
1027 White Oak Ave., Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-268-5923
Candy Morgan:
1728 Westcliff Drive, Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-681-2733
Bethany Pope: 107 Willard St., Maryville, TN 37803 Phone: 865-977-1992
