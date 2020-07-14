DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. Census, 2010

Population: 856 (American Fact Finder estimate for July 1, 2017: 855)

Change from 2000: Increased 58

High School Graduates (age 25 and up): 80.1%

Bachelor’s Degree or more (age 25 and up): 24.7%

Median Household Income: $60,000

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 96.8%

Black: 0.4%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.1%

Asian: 0.7%

Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%

Hispanic/Latino: 1.3%

Two or more races: 2.0%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

Per $100 of assessed value

County: $2.47

City: none

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75%

State: 7%

Total: 9.75%

Public SCHOOLS

Schools serving Rockford are part of the Blount County Schools system, 865-984-1212.

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

Blount County Fire: 865-983-2133

Blount County Sheriff’s Office: 865-273-5000

Parks & Recreation: 865-983-9244

Planning and Codes: 865-970-9665

Water/Sewer: 865-981-1849 (Alcoa)

City Officials

Mayor Carl Koella III:

3719 Little River Road, P.O. Box 32

Rockford, TN 37853

Phone: 865-970-9665

Commissioner Sandra Hitson:

3719 Little River Road, P.O. Box 32

Rockford, TN 37853

Phone: 865-970-9665

Commissioner Jennifer Brown:

3719 Little River Road, P.O. Box 32

Rockford, TN 37853

Phone: 865-970-9665

City Manager/Recorder Terry Willet: 3719 Little River Road, P.O. Box 32 Rockford, TN 37853 Phone: 865-970-9665

