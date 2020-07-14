DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. Census, 2010
Population: 856 (American Fact Finder estimate for July 1, 2017: 855)
Change from 2000: Increased 58
High School Graduates (age 25 and up): 80.1%
Bachelor’s Degree or more (age 25 and up): 24.7%
Median Household Income: $60,000
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 96.8%
Black: 0.4%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.1%
Asian: 0.7%
Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 1.3%
Two or more races: 2.0%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
Per $100 of assessed value
County: $2.47
City: none
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75%
State: 7%
Total: 9.75%
Public SCHOOLS
Schools serving Rockford are part of the Blount County Schools system, 865-984-1212.
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
Blount County Fire: 865-983-2133
Blount County Sheriff’s Office: 865-273-5000
Parks & Recreation: 865-983-9244
Planning and Codes: 865-970-9665
Water/Sewer: 865-981-1849 (Alcoa)
City Officials
Mayor Carl Koella III:
3719 Little River Road, P.O. Box 32
Rockford, TN 37853
Phone: 865-970-9665
Commissioner Sandra Hitson:
3719 Little River Road, P.O. Box 32
Rockford, TN 37853
Phone: 865-970-9665
Commissioner Jennifer Brown:
3719 Little River Road, P.O. Box 32
Rockford, TN 37853
Phone: 865-970-9665
City Manager/Recorder Terry Willet: 3719 Little River Road, P.O. Box 32 Rockford, TN 37853 Phone: 865-970-9665
