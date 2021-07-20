DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)
Population: 759
High School Graduates: 40.5%
Bachelor’s Degree: 10.2%
Median Household Income: $61,250
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 98.4%
Black: 0%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%
Asian: 0%
Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 0%
Two or more races: 1.6%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
County: $2.47 | City: none
(per $100 of assessed value)
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75%
State: 7%
Total: 9.75%
Public SCHOOLS
Schools serving Rockford are part of the Blount County Schools system, 865-984-1212.
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
Blount County Fire: 865-983-2133
Blount County Sheriff’s Office: 865-273-5000
Parks & Recreation: 865-983-9244
Planning and Codes: 865-970-9665
Water/Sewer (Alcoa): 865-981-1849
City Officials
CITY RECORDER Bailey Whited:
3719 Little River Road,
P.O. Box 32 Rockford, TN 37853
Phone: 865-970-9665
Email: city@rockfordtn.com
CITY COMMISSION
Mayor Carl Koella III:
Phone: 865-970-9665
Commissioner Sandra Hitson:
Phone: 865-970-9665
Commissioner Jennifer Brown:
Phone: 865-970-9665
