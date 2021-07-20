DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)

Population: 759

High School Graduates: 40.5%

Bachelor’s Degree: 10.2%

Median Household Income: $61,250

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 98.4%

Black: 0%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%

Asian: 0%

Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%

Hispanic/Latino: 0%

Two or more races: 1.6%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

County: $2.47 | City: none

(per $100 of assessed value)

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75%

State: 7%

Total: 9.75%

Public SCHOOLS

Schools serving Rockford are part of the Blount County Schools system, 865-984-1212.

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

Blount County Fire: 865-983-2133

Blount County Sheriff’s Office: 865-273-5000

Parks & Recreation: 865-983-9244

Planning and Codes: 865-970-9665

Water/Sewer (Alcoa): 865-981-1849

City Officials

CITY RECORDER Bailey Whited:

3719 Little River Road,

P.O. Box 32 Rockford, TN 37853

Phone: 865-970-9665

Email: city@rockfordtn.com

CITY COMMISSION

Mayor Carl Koella III:

Phone: 865-970-9665

Commissioner Sandra Hitson:

Phone: 865-970-9665

Commissioner Jennifer Brown:

Phone: 865-970-9665

