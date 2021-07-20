DEMOGRAPHICS
Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)
Population: 358
High School Graduates: 30.2%
Bachelor’s Degree: 22.5%
Median Household Income: $50,313
RACIAL BREAKDOWN
White: 98.3%
Black: 0%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%
Asian: 1.7%
Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 0%
Two or more races: 0%
PROPERTY TAX RATES
County: $2.47 | City: None
(per $100 of assessed value)
SALES TAX RATES
Local: 2.75%
State: 7%
Total: 9.75%
USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS
Police Department: 865-448-6875
Alcoa Electric: 865-380-4890
Sevier County Electric: 865-453-2887
Volunteer Fire Department: 865-448-6322
Municipal Building: 865-448-6886
Building inspection/code enforcement:
865-448-6886 and 865-659-3305
Street and maintenance: 865-448-6886
Water: 865-448-2230 (Tuckaleechee Utility)
CITY OFFICIALS
CITY HALL: 123 Tiger Drive, Townsend, TN 37882. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays 865-448-6886
CITY RECORDER Danny Williamson:
Phone: 865-448-6886
CITY COMMISSION
Mayor Michael Talley: 865-448-6886
Becky Headrick: 865-243-9870
Ted Godfrey: 865-448-6886
Rindi Martin: 865-310-2457
Don Stallions: 865-448-6886
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.