DEMOGRAPHICS

Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)

Population: 358

High School Graduates: 30.2%

Bachelor’s Degree: 22.5%

Median Household Income: $50,313

RACIAL BREAKDOWN

White: 98.3%

Black: 0%

American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%

Asian: 1.7%

Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%

Hispanic/Latino: 0%

Two or more races: 0%

PROPERTY TAX RATES

County: $2.47 | City: None

(per $100 of assessed value)

SALES TAX RATES

Local: 2.75%

State: 7%

Total: 9.75%

USEFUL PHONE NUMBERS

Police Department: 865-448-6875

Alcoa Electric: 865-380-4890

Sevier County Electric: 865-453-2887

Volunteer Fire Department: 865-448-6322

Municipal Building: 865-448-6886

Building inspection/code enforcement:

865-448-6886 and 865-659-3305

Street and maintenance: 865-448-6886

Water: 865-448-2230 (Tuckaleechee Utility)

CITY OFFICIALS

CITY HALL: 123 Tiger Drive, Townsend, TN 37882. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays 865-448-6886

www.cityoftownsend.com

CITY RECORDER Danny Williamson:

Phone: 865-448-6886

CITY COMMISSION

Mayor Michael Talley: 865-448-6886

Becky Headrick: 865-243-9870

Ted Godfrey: 865-448-6886

Rindi Martin: 865-310-2457

Don Stallions: 865-448-6886

