These restaurants are members of Blount County Chamber of Commerce.
Allison’s Catfish Restaurant
403 S. Union Grove Road Friendsville, TN 37737
Phone: 865-995-9245
Amici
1420 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-724-1710
Website: www.amicimaryville.com
The Anchor
2932 Louisville Boatdock Road Louisville, TN 37777
Phone: 865-233-3433
Apple Valley Mountain Village
7138 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway Townsend, TN 37882
Phone: 865-448-9878
Website: www.applevalleystores.com
Aubrey’s Restaurant
909 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-379-8800
Website: http://aubreysrestaurants.com
Blaze Pizza
1053 Hunters Crossing Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-444-0989
Website: www.blazepizza.com
Buddy’s Bar-B-Q
2020 Bridgeway Drive Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-984-4475
Website: www.buddysbarbq.com
Calhoun’s
751 Watkins Road Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-984-9340
Website: www.calhouns.com
Chick-fil-A at Hunter’s Crossing
1031 Hunter’s Crossing Drive Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-981-9993
Website: www.chickfila.com
Chicken Salad Chick
726 Watkins Road Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-737-0047
Website: www.chickensaladchick.com
Cracker Barrel
771 Louisville Road Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-1277
Website: https://crackerbarrel.com
Dairy Queen
1742 W. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-469-1792
Website: www.dairyqueen.com
Foothills Milling Company
315 S. Washington St. Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-977-8434
Website: www.foothillsmillingcompany.com
Full Service BBQ
113 S. Washington St. Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-981-4414
Website: www.fullservicebbq.com
Gondolier Italian Restaurant & Pizza
2632 U.S. Highway 411 South Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-982-7444
Website: www.gondolierpizza.com
Honey Baked Ham Company
461 Marilyn Lane Suite 461 Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-981-8992
Website: www.honeybaked.com
Hot Stone Pizza
1313 North Wright Road Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-999-2200
Website: www.hotstonepizza.net
In/Out Pizza
501 N. Cusick St. Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-268-5565
Website: www.inoutpizzas.com
Jaboni's Pizzeria
549 N. Foothills Plaza Drive Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-995-6298
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken
523 Louisville Road Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-984-3880
Website: www.leesfamousrecipe.com
McAlister’s Deli
465 Marilyn Lane Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-380-0012
Website: www.mcalistersdeli.com
McDonald’s Restaurants
2501 Magnolia Ave. Knoxville, TN 37914
Phone: 865-523-2157
Website: www.mcdonalds.com
Midland Restaurant
155 N. Calderwood St. Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-984-0684
Website: www.midland-restaurant.com
Moe's Southwest Grill
254 Hamilton Crossing Drive Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-336-9140
Website: www.moes.com
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
244 Hamilton Crossing Drive Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-379-0224
Website: www.olivegarden.com
Panera Bread
733 Louisville Road Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-379-2306
Website: www.panerabread.com
Petro's Chili & Chips
1427 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-980-8185
Website: www.petros.com
Rocky’s Jamaica SunRise, LLC
2162 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-233-1065
Website: www.facebook.com/rockysjamaican/
RT Lodge
1406 Wilkinson Pike Maryville, TN 37803
Phone: 865-981-9800
Website: www.rtlodge.com
Ruby Tuesday Inc.
333 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-379-5700
Website: www.rubytuesday.com
The Shed
1820 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-977-1669
Website: www.smh-d.com
Shoney’s Restaurants
9720 Parkside Drive Knoxville, TN 37922
Phone: 865-977-4412
Website: www.shoneys.com
Smoky Mountain Brewery
743 Watkins Road Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-238-1900
Website: www.smoky-mtn-brewery.com
The Soup Kitchen
245 S. Calderwood St. Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-233-5956
Website: www.thesoupkitchen.com
Subs and Such
248 S. Calderwood St. Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-3139
Website: www.subsandsuch.com
Subway Sandwiches & Salads
600 Reliability Circle Knoxville, TN 37932
Phone: 865-777-2600
Website: www.subway.com
Sullivan’s Downtown
121 W. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-681-3334
Website: www.sullivansfinefood.com
Texas Roadhouse
334 Fountain View Circle Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-984-4140
Website: www.texasroadhouse.com
The Walnut Kitchen
606 High St. Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-980-8228
Website: www.thewalnutkitchen.com
Vienna Coffee Company
212 College St. Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-980-8282
Website: www.viennacoffeecompany.com
Waterfront Grill
404 Greenbelt Drive Maryville, TN 37804
Phone: 865-681-1212
Website: www.waterfrontmaryville.com
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
2156 Hamilton Crossing Drive Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-724-1761
Website: www.whichwich.com
Zaxby’s of Maryville
2335 Marketplace Drive Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: 865-379-0414
Website: www.zaxbys.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.