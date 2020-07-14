These restaurants are members of Blount County Chamber of Commerce.

Allison’s Catfish Restaurant

403 S. Union Grove Road Friendsville, TN 37737

Phone: 865-995-9245

Websites: www.facebook.com/Allisons-Catfish-Restaurant-374676919882/

Amici

1420 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-724-1710

Website: www.amicimaryville.com

The Anchor

2932 Louisville Boatdock Road Louisville, TN 37777

Phone: 865-233-3433

Apple Valley Mountain Village

7138 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway Townsend, TN 37882

Phone: 865-448-9878

Website: www.applevalleystores.com

Aubrey’s Restaurant

909 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-379-8800

Website: http://aubreysrestaurants.com

Blaze Pizza

1053 Hunters Crossing Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-444-0989

Website: www.blazepizza.com

Buddy’s Bar-B-Q

2020 Bridgeway Drive Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-984-4475

Website: www.buddysbarbq.com

Calhoun’s

751 Watkins Road Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-984-9340

Website: www.calhouns.com

Chick-fil-A at Hunter’s Crossing

1031 Hunter’s Crossing Drive Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-981-9993

Website: www.chickfila.com

Chicken Salad Chick

726 Watkins Road Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-737-0047

Website: www.chickensaladchick.com

Cracker Barrel

771 Louisville Road Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-1277

Website: https://crackerbarrel.com

Dairy Queen

1742 W. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-469-1792

Website: www.dairyqueen.com

Foothills Milling Company

315 S. Washington St. Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-977-8434

Website: www.foothillsmillingcompany.com

Full Service BBQ

113 S. Washington St. Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-981-4414

Website: www.fullservicebbq.com

Gondolier Italian Restaurant & Pizza

2632 U.S. Highway 411 South Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-982-7444

Website: www.gondolierpizza.com

Honey Baked Ham Company

461 Marilyn Lane Suite 461 Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-981-8992

Website: www.honeybaked.com

Hot Stone Pizza

1313 North Wright Road Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-999-2200

Website: www.hotstonepizza.net

In/Out Pizza

501 N. Cusick St. Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-268-5565

Website: www.inoutpizzas.com

Jaboni's Pizzeria

549 N. Foothills Plaza Drive Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-995-6298

Website: www.facebook.com/jabonispizzeriamaryvilletn

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

523 Louisville Road Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-984-3880

Website: www.leesfamousrecipe.com

McAlister’s Deli

465 Marilyn Lane Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-380-0012

Website: www.mcalistersdeli.com

McDonald’s Restaurants

2501 Magnolia Ave. Knoxville, TN 37914 

Phone: 865-523-2157

Website: www.mcdonalds.com

Midland Restaurant

155 N. Calderwood St. Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-984-0684

Website: www.midland-restaurant.com

Moe's Southwest Grill

254 Hamilton Crossing Drive Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-336-9140

Website: www.moes.com

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

244 Hamilton Crossing Drive Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-379-0224

Website: www.olivegarden.com

Panera Bread

733 Louisville Road Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-379-2306

Website: www.panerabread.com

Petro's Chili & Chips 

1427 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-980-8185

Website: www.petros.com

Rocky’s Jamaica SunRise, LLC

2162 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-233-1065

Website: www.facebook.com/rockysjamaican/

RT Lodge

1406 Wilkinson Pike Maryville, TN 37803

Phone: 865-981-9800

Website: www.rtlodge.com

Ruby Tuesday Inc.

333 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-379-5700

Website: www.rubytuesday.com

The Shed

1820 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-977-1669

Website: www.smh-d.com

Shoney’s Restaurants

9720 Parkside Drive Knoxville, TN 37922

Phone: 865-977-4412

Website: www.shoneys.com

Smoky Mountain Brewery

743 Watkins Road Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-238-1900

Website: www.smoky-mtn-brewery.com

The Soup Kitchen

245 S. Calderwood St. Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-233-5956

Website: www.thesoupkitchen.com

Subs and Such

248 S. Calderwood St. Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-982-3139

Website: www.subsandsuch.com

Subway Sandwiches & Salads

600 Reliability Circle Knoxville, TN 37932

Phone: 865-777-2600

Website: www.subway.com

Sullivan’s Downtown

121 W. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-681-3334

Website: www.sullivansfinefood.com

Texas Roadhouse

334 Fountain View Circle Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-984-4140

Website: www.texasroadhouse.com

The Walnut Kitchen

606 High St. Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-980-8228

Website: www.thewalnutkitchen.com

Vienna Coffee Company

212 College St. Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-980-8282

Website: www.viennacoffeecompany.com

Waterfront Grill

404 Greenbelt Drive Maryville, TN 37804

Phone: 865-681-1212

Website: www.waterfrontmaryville.com

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

2156 Hamilton Crossing Drive Alcoa, TN 37701

Phone: 865-724-1761

Website: www.whichwich.com

Zaxby’s of Maryville

2335 Marketplace Drive Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: 865-379-0414

Website: www.zaxbys.com

