RISING STARS Junior quarterback Matthew Clemmer has patiently waited for for his opportunity to lead the Governors behind his older brother, Trey, the past two seasons. From arm talent to composure, he looks poised to make a name for himself all while being the driving force that helps William Blount achieve its goals this year.

PRESSURE IS ON William Blount was unable to find any balance in its offense a year ago, often leaning on then-starting quarterback Trey Clemmer to throw far too much because of the offensive line's inability to open up lanes for the Governors' running backs. That cannot happen this time around or William Blount is in jeopardy of another disappointing campaign.

KEY LOSSES Grant Lovin and Zach Gardner were two of William Blount's most reliable defensive players a year ago. Lovin ranked second on the team in total tackles with 60 and also added two sacks and a fumble recovery while Gardner had 49 total tackles, a sack and an interception.

CIRCLE THIS ONE William Blount players view this season as a new chapter for the program after the transition to Region 1-6A. The Governors get their first crack at their new set of rivals when they face Jefferson County on the road at Sept. 3 in a game that could set the table for a potential playoff berth.

BY THE NUMBERS 1,638: William Blount returns all four of its leading receivers from a year ago — Ashton Auker, Job Matossian, Brandon Keeble and Tyler Owen. The quarter combined for 1,638 of 1,973 receiving yards (83%). 777: The Governors mustered 777 rushing yards in their 10 games last season. Then-junior Bryston Williams led the charge with 427 yards and four touchdowns on 104 carries. 1: William Blount managed one win against Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and Jefferson County back when all four teams shared the same region in 2015-16.

THE GOVERNORS PRINCIPAL: Rob Clark ATHLETIC DIRECTOR: Scott Cupp HEAD COACH: Philip Shadowens (7th season) 15-47; Playoffs 0-3 ASSISTANT COACHES: Jeffrey Booker, Chadd Clabough, Terrence Curtis, John Henson, Zach Payne, Robert Reeves, Blake St. Clair, Jay Whinery, Nick Winstead WILLIAM BLOUNT COLORS: Blue & Orange CLASS: Region 1-6A HOME: Mike White Field PLAYOFF RECORD: 4-13 in 13 appearances LAST SEASON: The Governors entered the 2020 campaign with lofty expectations, believing they could finish .500 or better, make the Class 6A playoffs and win at least one game when they got there. Instead, William Blount battled inconsistency and endured a second consecutive four-win season.

ROSTER No. .. Name .. Position .. Grade 1 .. Tyler Owen .. WR/DB .. Sr. 2 .. T.J. Pierce .. RB/LB .. Jr. 6 .. Bryston Williams .. RB/DB .. Sr. 7 .. Nathan Clemmer .. QB .. Fr. 8 .. Tayshaun Bryant .. DE .. Soph. 9 .. Eli Turner .. TE/DL .. Sr. 10 .. Ashton Auker .. WR/DB .. Jr. 12 .. Tyler Ellis .. WR/DB .. Jr. 14 .. Job Matossian .. WR/K .. Sr. 15 .. Matthew Clemmer .. QB .. Jr. 16 .. Garrett Clark .. WR/DB .. Soph. 17 .. Cody Baumgardner .. WR/DB .. Sr. 18 .. Nick Harriston .. WR/DB .. Jr. 19 .. Brandon Keeble .. WR/DB .. Sr. 21 .. Joey Demails .. WR/DB .. Sr. 22 .. Rhett Endsley .. FB/LB .. Jr. 24 .. Ashton Orr .. FB/LB .. Jr. 25 .. Tristian Garland .. WR/DB .. Sr. 26 .. Brandon Muse .. RB/LB .. Sr. 27 .. Travis Cozart .. RB/DL .. Fr. 28 .. Darius Brooks .. RB/LB .. Fr. 29 .. Eli Walker .. RB/DB .. Jr. 31 .. Zeke Crowe .. FB/LB .. Soph. 32 .. Caleb Stinnett .. WR/DB .. Soph. 33 .. Kaleb Donley .. WR/DB .. Soph. 38 .. Ethan Salazar .. RB/DB .. Soph. 40 .. Guage Jenkins .. FB/LB .. Jr. 41 .. Holden Garrett .. TE/LB .. Soph. 42 .. Logan Lawhorn .. RB/DB .. Soph. 45 .. Jimmy Willocks .. FB/DL .. Sr. 49 .. Matthew Jordan .. FB/DL .. Jr. 51 .. Colton Wall .. OL/DL .. Jr. 52 .. Caleb Hatcher .. OL/DL .. Soph. 53 .. Dewey Boles .. OL/DL .. Sr. 54 .. Jacob Willocks .. OL/DL .. Sr. 57 .. Lane Stacey .. OL/DL .. Sr. 58 .. Bryant Justice .. OL/DL .. Soph. 59 .. Blake Sellers .. OL/DL .. Soph. 60 .. Jonah Lee .. OL/DL .. Sr. 61 .. Breyen Garrett .. OL/DL .. Soph. 63 .. Nathan Flores .. OL/DL .. Soph. 65 .. Jaden Deibler .. OL/DL .. Jr. 66 .. Luke Watkins .. OL/DL .. Fr. 70 .. Tyler Criss .. OL/DL .. Jr. 73 .. LT Yates .. OL/DL .. Jr. 74 .. Myke Slusher .. OL/DL .. Soph. 75 .. Vincent Diehl .. OL/DL .. Soph. 76 .. Tucker Ammans .. OL/DL .. Jr. 77 .. Landon Edwards .. OL/DL .. Sr. 78 .. Sydney Wilburn .. OL/DL .. Sr. 81 .. T.J. Criss .. WR/DB .. Sr. 82 .. J. Spence .. WR/DB .. Soph. 84 .. Daniel Hembree .. WR/DB .. Soph. 85 .. Landon Rich .. WR/DB .. Soph. 88 .. Brady Plemons .. WR/K .. Fr.

2020 RESULTS Maryville 49, William Blount 7 William Blount 40, Oliver Springs 6 Ooltewah 38, William Blount 21 William Blount 29, Heritage 22 McMinn County 63, William Blount 32 William Blount 44, Sevier County 20 Elizabethton 56, William Blount 8 Bradley Central 38, William Blount 28 Cleveland 45, William Blount 0 William Blount 35, Lenoir City 6