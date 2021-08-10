William Blount believed last season would be a seminal moment for the program, the start to a run like the one it had from 2005-07 when it won 22 games and reached the playoffs each season.
The 2020 campaign ultimately featured more stagnation than progression, but in its aftermath, a new hunger emerged. It seems as if those premonitions from a year ago may have come a year too soon.
“We knew this year had the potential to be even better than what we thought last year could be,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “I thought we made progress last year, but it wasn’t the progress you want at the end of the day. ... But those expectations (from last year) put us in a position mentality-wise where our kids are understanding that we need to learn how to meet expectations.
“You can’t meet expectations by talking about them. It’s about work, and our kids have been willing to put in the work that’s needed. Now, it’s about performing on Friday nights.”
Experience, a renewed commitment from the student-athletes and a new coaching staff all play a role in the overwhelming sense of optimism, but at the root of it all is a new beginning after transitioning to Region 1-6A, which presents a smoother road to the postseason than Region 2-6A, where the Governors resided during the 2017-21 classification cycle.
William Blount will face Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Jefferson County, Morristown-East and West Ridge as opposed to Maryville, Farragut, Bearden, Bradley Central, Ooltewah and Cleveland — a group the Govs went 1-15 against over the past four years.
“Everything feels new,” senior wide receiver and kicker Job Matossian said. “It feels fresh and we’re ready to attack it.”
An easier schedule means nothing without talent, and the Governors have the players necessary to fuel that potential.
Much like a year ago, it starts with a Clemmer at quarterback, but this time it’s Matthew Clemmer following the graduation of his older brother, Trey, who served as William Blount’s signal caller for the past three years.
The junior quarterback impressed throughout the summer at various camps, including ones at Tennessee and Clemson, as well as on the 7-on-7 circuit, and William Blount believes his talent will continue to show on Friday nights. He also impressed in limited action in a backup role last season, throwing for 343 yards and two touchdown while completing 24 of his 42 pass attempts (57.1%).
“Matthew could be one of the most talented quarterbacks I’ve ever coached,” Shadowens said.
“We know he has a lot of potential, but for him, it’s just about relaxing and going out there and playing on Friday nights. Every sign says that’s who he is, so we have extremely high expectations for him.”
Clemmer is surrounded by weapons, led by junior wide receiver Ashton Auker and Matossian, both of whom had more than 500 yards receiving last season. Seniors Brandon Keeble and Tyler Owen also return after finishing third and fourth on the team in receiving a year ago with 319 and 210 yards, respectively.
The key for the Govs will be finding a ground game that can complement their aerial attack, something that hampered last season’s offense. The offensive line should be better with a year of experience under its belt, and that should allow senior running back Bryston Williams, who rushed for 427 yards and four touchdowns on 104 carries a year ago, to showcase his talent more consistently.
“I’ve told our kids that we have to be ugly on both sides of the ball and being ugly to me means being able to run the football when you want to run the football,” Shadowens said. “We will meet all our expectations and then some if we can be as physically dominant up front as we want and expect our kids to be.”
Senior linebacker Eli Turner leads a defense that hopes to show improvement this season. Turner logged a team-high 96 total tackles, 16 of which were for a loss, while also adding four sacks and six quarterback hurries. Brandon Muse, who led the team in sacks with five in 2020, and Auker, who logged a team-high four interceptions in his first year as a starter, are also notable returners on the defensive side of the ball.
William Blount would also benefit from giving up less big plays on the defensive side of the ball. A young secondary allowed eight deep balls for touchdowns a year ago, but new defensive coordinator Jay Whinery brings a fresh scheme that is designed to force opposing offenses to earn their way down the field.
“I’m excited about what we’re trying to get done; now it’s a matter of getting our kids to understand it,” Shadowens said. “We all know that it’s not about what you know as a coach, it’s about what you can get your kids to execute during a Friday night football game.”
The Govs are obsessed with making sure they absorb as much as they can before their opener against Clinton at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Mike White Field. Turner said the Govs reviewed what went wrong at the conclusion of last season before turning the page, but it is obvious that failure has driven them throughout the offseason.
“We’ve had more upperclassmen showing up to workouts and everybody has been super focused on working to get their bodies stronger and stronger,” Turner said. “Everybody has been getting in better football shape, and our focus during practice and stuff has been great.”
Last year may not have gone according to plan, but William Blount does not plan on falling short of its goals again in 2021.
“The skillset was there last year, but the execution wasn’t,” Matossian said. “Everyone knows that the skillset is still there. We just have to find that execution, and that’s where the focus has been.”
— Troy Provost-Heron, sports editor
