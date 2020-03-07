Reagan Whitley decided on a whim to take a culinary arts class while a student at William Blount High School. Three years later, she became the youngest line cook at Three Sisters restaurant at Blackberry Farms.
Whitley began her culinary training during her sophomore year by taking a basic cooking class taught by Marty Durand.
“I just thought it would be something that was fun,” she said.
Whitley’s interest in cooking grew during her junior and senior years of high school when she progressed from learning basic to more complex cooking skills.
“Your second and third year, you get to work in the kitchen,” she said. “It’s basically a student-run kitchen, and Durand just oversees it.”
The “something fun” Whitley once thought cooking classes would be transformed into genuine interest after Durand asked her to help him cater an event at a church.
“I did it, and I was like, ‘OK, wow,’” she said. “Then Durand helped me to get involved and introduced me to Blackberry.”
With Durand’s help and while actively participating in William Blount’s culinary program, Whitley began thinking about her future in cooking. And in April of her senior year, she applied to a work-based learning program at Blackberry.
Students from several schools in Blount and surrounding counties participated in the strenuous work-based learning application process, Whitley said.
After an initial application, Whitley had to do a six-hour stage, an unpaid interview in which chefs watch an applicant cook a specific meal. After the stage, she interviewed with several people from Blackberry, including Josh Feathers, head chef at Three Sisters.
It was all worth it, though. In May, she became the youngest line cook at Three Sisters.
While maintaining this full-time job, Whitley also is pursuing a degree in culinary arts at Pellissippi State Community College — a task she says is made easier with the support of her fellow line cooks.
“One time, I was struggling in school. I couldn’t figure out how to make this one sauce, and at work, they were helping me do it,” she said. “I got to keep making and perfecting (the sauce) at work while I was in school.”
During the two-year culinary arts program at Pellissippi, students progress from basic to complex cooking classes, program director Joseph Blauvelt said.
Though the first semester is dedicated to “just the simple basics that will get you into culinary,” students are in the kitchen from day one, Blauvelt said.
“They don’t come in and just take a bunch of classes,” he said. “The very first class at 8 a.m. is in the kitchen.”
During the second semester, which Whitley is currently in, students focus on vegetables and proteins — eventually butchering and cooking a pig from head to tail.
“In Culinary I, you have to follow the recipe. We have to know that they can follow the recipe,” Blauvelt said. “Culinary II is a little more adventurous.”
And it gets more adventurous from there.
Students learn a variety of baking skills in the third semester. They also prepare a five-course lunch for up to 75 people.
The first five weeks of the fourth semester are dedicated to learning how to make breakfast. During the second five weeks, students learn how to make international foods.
At the end of the fourth semester, students plan, prepare and produce a meal for as many as 30 people, Blauvelt said.
In addition to the hands-on culinary classes, students in the program are also required to take standard college classes.
“This is college work. They take statistics,” Blauvelt said. “They have to really earn the degree.”
The closest comparable program is at Walter State Community College in Sevierville, he said. The biggest difference between the two programs is the cost.
“A student can go to Pellissippi and graduate with less than $13,000 in debt,” he said.
To make the program even more accessible, this semester Pellissippi opened the culinary arts program to dual enrollment, meaning students can take college-level classes while participating in high school culinary programs similar to the one Whitley was in at William Blount — one she says she’s grateful for.
“I already had that base knowledge,” she said. “At school, people who don’t work in restaurants or didn’t have culinary in high school, I can tell (having those) gave me that leg up.”
